Anyone who wonders where Steve Corliss’ devotion lies need only watch him ride his three-wheeled bike.
Just about every day, a huge “Jesus 2024” flag snaps behind Corliss as he pedals across the F.J. Torras Causeway and over the bridges.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Anyone who wonders where Steve Corliss’ devotion lies need only watch him ride his three-wheeled bike.
Just about every day, a huge “Jesus 2024” flag snaps behind Corliss as he pedals across the F.J. Torras Causeway and over the bridges.
“Well, I figure I’ve got the best product around,’’ he said.
The Jesus flag is relatively new. Up until a few months ago, Corliss was flying a Donald Trump campaign flag from his tricycle.
“I liked the $2 a gallon gas, and the 1.4% inflation,’’ he said.
He sees a lot to dislike in Trump’s personality but still prefers him to the current administration.
“He’s in a big ocean with a lot of sharks. He’s just got to be the baddest shark,’’ Corliss said.
The reaction to the flag has been mostly positive.
“People blow horns, arms out the windows, thumbs up, a lot of ‘Yahoos,’’’ he said.
Corliss rides from his home near Goodyear Elementary where, he says, “I’ve got the best neighbors in the world.”
He believes in the name on the sign and says he prays for Biden as he did for Barack Obama.
“I don’t hate Biden. I hate his policies,” Corliss said.
He says America is the only thing standing between the elite globalists who would bring the world to ruin.
“If we don’t get people with God in their hearts, we don’t have a chance,’’ he said. “People have to wake up.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The city of Brunswick plans to dust off a two-year-old study of the Bay Street corridor, starting with a roundabout at the intersection of Bay and Newcastle streets.
Anyone who wonders where Steve Corliss’ devotion lies need only watch him ride his three-wheeled bike.
Glynn County Deputy Matthew Stansberry wasn’t sure what to expect on a recent traffic stop when a truck pulled up quickly behind him.
Quinton Aaron’s stature had the Brunswick High School football team looking up to him on Thursday as he addressed the team after summer practice.
City leadership and the Brunswick Police Department have a strong idea of how they want a new camera system to be implemented.
A camp this week hosted by the Golden Isles Youth Orchestra has introduced a new group of students to the world of music.