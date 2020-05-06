Torras Causeway resurfacing to begin next week
The Georgia Department of Transportation will begin repaving the F.J. Torras Causeway on May 15.
East Coast Asphalt will begin milling and resurfacing operations along with some bridge joint work from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. each night on the four-mile stretch of road connecting St. Simons Island to the mainland.
Weather permitting, the project should be completed in 90 days, according to the transportation department.
The $3 million resurfacing project will also include some safety enhancements like wider shoulders to accommodate bike traffic.
Single lane closures should be expected nightly while contractors paving activities are underway. Motorists should anticipate merging into a single lane on stretches of the causeway for the duration of the project.
Contractors will start by milling out the current blacktop, then laying new asphalt and temporary striping, according to the GDOT.
Once resurfacing is complete, lane widths will be reconfigured to calm traffic and accommodate two-way bike traffic over the south-side bridges with a three-foot buffer and flex posts.
The department of transportation announced last year that the project would begin in November 2019. It was postponed due to low nighttime temperatures, which have a negative effect on the paving material.
Glynn County officials revealed earlier this year plans by the GDOT to reconfigure the intersection of the causeway and U.S. 17. According to the department, it had not set a timeframe for the projects nor allocated funding to them at the time.