A traffic accident at the end of the FJ Torras Causeway in Brunswick killed two people involved Tuesday.
According to a Brunswick Police Department report, the head on collission took place at the intersection of the causeway and Glynn Avenue in Brunswick.
Brunswick police reported that the car accident occurred early Tuesday afternoon.
Airbags were deployed in the wreck, according to the police report.
Responding officers found one person dead on site. The driver later died as well.
More information will be reported once released.