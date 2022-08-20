Cause of shortage in old county courthouse unknown
The Glynn County Commission’s Thursday meeting was cut short by a shortage in a transformer under the commission’s dais.
Glynn County spokeswoman Katie Baasen said firefighters isolated the issue, cut breakers and called in an electrician on the county’s public works staff to check connections and wiring. The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office monitored the building during the evening to confirm the issue had been fixed, she said.
She could not confirm whether lightning caused the shortage, although the incident occurred during a strong thunderstorm.
Three public hearing involving land use and zoning had to be put off. Community Development Director Pamela Thompson said new public hearings must be advertised 15 days in advance to comply with state law, meaning they may not appear on the agenda at the commission’s next meeting on Sept. 1.
