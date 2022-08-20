Cause of shortage in old county courthouse unknown

The Glynn County Commission’s Thursday meeting was cut short by a shortage in a transformer under the commission’s dais.

More from this section

Surgeon helps patients tackle spinal problems

Surgeon helps patients tackle spinal problems

Anytime one is facing spinal issues, with surgery possible in the future, is unnerving. But Dr. Thomas Lawhorne, MD, a board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon with Optim Orthopedics, can take some of the worry out of the process.