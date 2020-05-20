Carvana, an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, is expanding into the Golden Isles.
The Brunswick market is among 100 new cities in 24 states where customers will now be able to purchase a vehicle with what company officials said is “an entirely online car buying experience with a great selection, great prices and great customer service.”
“We know that many consumers are spending more time at home, and balancing that with the need to keep moving. For many, that includes the need to buy or sell a car, and often their options are limited,” said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO. “That’s why we are bringing as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to even more consumers and launching 100 markets.”
Carvana will not have a physical office in the Golden Isles, said Lauren Watt, an account executive with the company. Instead, she said cars will be delivered from the parent hub in Savannah with the ability for as soon as next-day delivery.
“Essentially, Brunswick residents will shop for their car online, purchase within the Carvana site, and them receive the vehicle via touchless delivery with a seven-day money-back guarantee,” she said.
Watt said the announcement is timely with the emphasis on social distancing and staying safe while shopping for a vehicle.
“Expanding their delivery footprint means people who rely on cars to get to work during this time have access to an entirely online car buying experience with touchless delivery,” she said.
The company’s expansion increases its reach to 261 markets nationwide.