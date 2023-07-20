U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter is backing efforts to stop NOAA from “overbearing” management of the red snapper fishery.

Carter, R-1, is co-sponsoring H.R. 4587, the Red Snapper Act.

Tags

Recommended for you

More from this section

Microblading is time-saver with beautiful results

Microblading is time-saver with beautiful results

When you have tried every pencil, powder, gel and stencil at the makeup counter and your brows are still not to your liking, microblading, offered at Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery by our certified microblading technician, Maryann, may be your next solution. Microblading has grown s…