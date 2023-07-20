U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter is backing efforts to stop NOAA from “overbearing” management of the red snapper fishery.
Carter, R-1, is co-sponsoring H.R. 4587, the Red Snapper Act.
Introduced by Rep. John Rutherford, R-Fla., the measure would prevent the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration from closing areas in federal waters in the South Atlantic to fishing until the Great Red Snapper Count concludes and the findings are integrated into the fishery’s stock assessment. The South Atlantic includes federal waters off the coasts of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.
An independent study funded by Congress, the three-year count is expected to yield data on abundance, genomics and mortality of the red snapper stock by 2025.
NOAA says red snapper, found offshore on the continental shelf, is overfished. As a conservation measure, it opened the fishery to recreational anglers for just two days this year, July 15-16. The bag limit was one fish per person per day.
An adult red snapper can weigh as much as 35 pounds or more.
“Georgia’s anglers are seeing a big rebound in the red snapper population, an exciting development after years of conservation,” Carter said. “Despite these encouraging trends, NOAA continues applying too much pressure to southeast Georgia’s anglers.”
In 2022, with the goal of decreasing the discard rate of red snapper caught outside of the two-day recreational season, NOAA proposed closures for bottom fishing. Although the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council rejected the proposal, backers of the legislation fear the threat of future closures.
Under the Red Snapper Act, NOAA would be prohibited from making sweeping management decisions until the ongoing South Atlantic Great Red Snapper Count is complete and the new information is integrated into stock assessments.
“I am proud to have co-sponsored this legislation that will put a stop to these constant, overbearing closures from NOAA and support Georgia’s rich fishing community,” Carter said.
It is Carter’s second challenge to NOAA in as many months. In June, Carter introduced a bill that would prohibit NOAA from imposing a speed limit cap of 10 knots (11.5 mph) on boats between 35 and 65 feet in length during the calving season of the North Atlantic right whale.
Other members of the U.S. House signing H.R. 4587 include Florida Republican Reps. Neal Dunn, Michael Waltz and Mario Diaz-Balart. Also signing are Reps. Garret Graves, R-La., and two South Carolina Republicans, Reps. Nancy Mace and Jeff Duncan.
The American Sportfishing Association, Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation and the Center for Sportfishing Policy have endorsed the bill.
Rutherford says efforts the past 10 years by the South Atlantic fishing community to rebuild the stock have worked.
“Anglers tell me they see more red snapper off the coast of Northeast Florida than they have ever seen,” Rutherford said. “NOAA may believe the population is overfished, but widespread bottom closures that threaten Florida’s fishing economy are not the answer.
“My Red Snapper Act stops NOAA from making draconian closures, and instead forces them to use better data to evaluate the red snapper population in the South Atlantic. Florida’s anglers deserve dependable access to red snapper fishing.”