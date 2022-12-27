North Atlantic right whale

The first North Atlantic right whale, named Medusa, and newborn calf of the season were spotted Dec. 7.

 Provided photo

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, says he is still working toward a plan that would be friendlier to Georgia’s ports and fishing industry.

He intends to meet again with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo to talk about the amendment proposed by the National Marine Fisheries Service and its mother agency, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, to the North Atlantic Whale Strike Reduction Rule.

