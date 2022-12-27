U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, says he is still working toward a plan that would be friendlier to Georgia’s ports and fishing industry.
He intends to meet again with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo to talk about the amendment proposed by the National Marine Fisheries Service and its mother agency, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, to the North Atlantic Whale Strike Reduction Rule.
As proposed, all vessels 35 feet in length and longer would be required to cap their speeds at 10 knots, or 11.5 miles per hour, when in waters seasonably inhabited by right whales. The area of compliance is an expanded version of what it currently is and would remain in effect for almost six months each year starting Nov. 1 off the coast of Georgia.
Marine biologists estimate only 350 of the mammals are in existence today, and only a small number of those are calf-bearing females.
“I continue to engage with NOAA on its proposed rule and have further meetings planned to explore how we can both protect the right whale population and the economy of coastal Georgia,” Carter said. “This is at the top of my priority list and will be in the 118th Congress, too.”
Georgia’s entire delegation to Congress — all 14 House members and two senators, Democrats and Republicans — urged the federal government to give consideration to concerns about the amendment as expressed by the Georgia Ports Authority.
The amendment has both opponents and supporters outside of Washington.
Among the opponents are the American Association of Port Authorities and charter boat industry.
GPA Executive Director Griff Lynch notes in a letter to Raimondo that the amendment will cost the state thousands of jobs and deliver a painful blow to its economy. There is also human safety to consider when ordering ocean-going cargo ships and harbor pilot boats to cap speeds at 10 knots for close to half the year annually,
The state ports authority is a member of the association of port authorities.
“We believe NOAA is overlooking several critical factors as it seeks to implement harmful changes to the rule,” Lynch wrote. “The proposed rule raises considerable life and safety concerns and would cause further interruptions to an already strained supply chain. If implemented in its current form, this rule will exacerbate congestion at American ports — resulting in detrimental effects on the nation’s economy.
“We would request that NOAA consider an adjustment of the proposed rule — excluding Federal Navigation Channels and pilot boarding areas as well as exempting pilot vessels from these speed restriction zones. This modest alteration removes less than 1% of the total area covered by NOAA’s proposed rule while protecting the safe, efficient movement of imports and exports through East Coast ports.”
Lynch said the negative economic impact of the proposed rule equates to the loss of an estimated 1,283 diverted cargo ships destined for Georgia port facilities. “Amongst the other cargoes, these diverted cargo ships would include up to 3.1 million TEUs, equating to an estimated $3.8 billion in revenue for Georgia businesses, 26,820 Georgia jobs, $1.3 billion in personal income and $1.85 billion in GDP — far surpassing the total negative impacts assumed by the 2022 Draft Regulatory Impact Review and Initial Regulatory Flexibility Analysis of this proposed rule for the entire East Coast,” he wrote.
Owners of offshore fishing vessels claim the rule would wreck their industry. Restricting them to a low speed would make them less attractive to recreational anglers by adding too much travel time to deep sea incursions.
Environmental organizations agree with NOAA and urge it to adopt the rule before it’s too late to save right whales.
Among those favoring expansion of the regulation is the Georgia Conservancy, which noted to NOAA that mother and calf pairs are at high risk of vessel strikes because they frequently rear and nurse nearshore and close to the surface of the water.
Charles H. McMillan, commenting on the new rules on behalf of the conservancy, said the rule is necessary.
“If this rule is not adopted, we fear more extensive and expensive regulatory action will be needed as the right whale populations further decline,” McMillan commented.. “Thus, we see compliance with slower speeds under the proposed rule as an economically sensible choice that could help prevent more draconian measures if the precipitous decline of the last few years continues.”
A NOAA spokesperson said a decision on the amendment will be made in 2023.