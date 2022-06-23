Carter, Warnock team up to bring federal agency to Georgia
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia., teamed up to lead Georgia’s congressional delegation in asking that the Peach State be considered as headquarters for a new federal agency.
The delegation sent the letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra urging him to house the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) headquarters in Georgia. ARPA-H is a newly established agency within the National Institute of Health that will have the task of improving the government’s ability to accelerate biomedical and health research.
The letter also was sent to the White House and to the acting director of ARPA-H.
“Georgia is a global leader on medical research and innovation, making it the perfect hub for the newly established ARPA-H,” Carter said. “From preeminent universities to top-ranked health systems, Georgia will amplify the agency’s work by positioning it near both a public health mind trust and the people who stand to benefit most from its work.”
Warnock said Georgia’s skilled workforce and public health infrastructure would make it a perfect home.
“Our state has a strong economy and several cutting-edge public health research institutions, uniquely positioning Georgia to support the nation’s first federal agency dedicated to improving our nation’s ability to speed biomedical and health research,” Warnock said.
— The Brunswick News