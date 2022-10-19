Georgia’s congressional delegation is asking the U.S. Secretary of Commerce to consider “narrow” changes to NOAA’s proposed expansion of federal regulations designed to protect endangered right whales.
In a letter to Gina M. Raimondo, Georgia’s two senators and all 14 members of the U.S. House urge the Commerce Secretary to exempt ships calling on the ports of Brunswick and Savannah, as well as harbor pilot boats, from the proposed seasonal speed limit rules.
The National Marine Fisheries Service is proposing to broaden the Atlantic Right Whale Strike Reduction Rule by requiring vessels 35 to 65 feet in length to maintain a speed of roughly 11.5 mph when in waters inhabited by right whales.
Large vessels already must comply with the lower speed limit but will have to do so for a longer period of time and in an expanded expanse of ocean off the East Coast. Pilot boats, which transport the pilots who navigate cargo vessels in and out of the harbor, would fall under the rules for the first time as it is currently written.
NMFS says the regulations are necessary to protect the Atlantic right whale, the population of which numbers 350 or less, marine biologists estimate.
NMFS falls under the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which recently extended the comment period on the new rule through Oct. 31.
Georgia’s delegation generally agreed in the letter the Atlantic right whale would benefit from federal protection.
“With that shared goal in mind, we are concerned that the amendments proposed by NOAA to the North Atlantic Right Whale Vessel Strike Reduction Rule could unintentionally hinder the safe transit of ocean-going vessels by limiting the speeds of pilot boats in these Federal navigation channels,” the bipartisan group wrote in the letter, dated Oct. 14.
U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, Democrats, and Republican U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, were among the members of the Georgia delegation signing the letter,
“We encourage NOAA to consider narrowly tailored changes to this rule focused on maritime safety, such as exemptions for pilot vessels and ocean-going cargo vessels within federal navigational channels that are in the Seasonal Management Areas, in order to provide certainty and support safe and efficient port operations,” the delegation wrote the Commerce Secretary.
Because Georgia’s offshore is a calving ground for right whales, ships would have to honor the new mandate from Nov. 1 to April 15.
Carter led the delegation’s effort.
“I was proud to lead the bipartisan Georgia congressional delegation in ringing the alarm about this misguided proposal,” Carter said. “We should protect our beloved right whales, but we can do that in a way that does not threaten human life and many livelihoods supported by the economic engines that are our ports.
“I appreciate my colleagues on both sides of the aisle for joining me on this issue and hope the Biden Administration sees their proposal is neither safe nor logical in this instance.”
The American Association of Port Authorities, which includes the Georgia Ports Authority, was among the organizations asking NOAA to extend the comment period. AAPA sought an extension through December to study the potential impacts of the new rule.
Georgia’s congressional delegation is seeking a conversation with the head of the U.S. Department of Commerce, the parent agency of NOAA.
“We respectfully request a call with you in the next two weeks to discuss a better path forward,” the group wrote.
The amendment also calls for the use of certain fishing gear.
Environmental groups favor beefing up the regulation, including the Georgia Conservancy.
“If this rule is not adopted, we fear more extensive and expensive regulatory action will be needed as the right whale populations further decline,” Charles H. McMillan posted on NOAA’s public comment page on behalf of the conservancy. “Thus, we see compliance with slower speeds under the proposed rule as an economically sensible choice that could help prevent more draconian measures if the precipitous decline of the last few years continues.”
Comments on the rule can be found and made at: //www.regulations.gov. Enter NOAA-NMFS-2022-0022.