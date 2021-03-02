U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, says the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package passed by the House early Saturday contains little to fight the virus.
Carter, who went to the well of the House to speak in opposition of the plan, joined other Republicans in voting against it.
“My colleagues and I have been saying it for weeks, but I’ll say it again,” he said. “This package is simply the wrong plan at the wrong time for the wrong reasons.
“It is the wrong plan because it will incentivize lockdowns that have harmed our workers and children for too long. It is the wrong time because our economy is improving, and we have yet to spend $1 trillion of previously approved funding.”
He said Democrats are pushing it for the wrong reasons.
“Less than 9 percent of this $2 trillion bill directly goes to combat COVID-19,” he said. “The remainder goes to a partisan wish list of priorities – picking and choosing winners.”
The Senate is expected to take up President Biden’s proposed spending package this week.
“If we truly wanted to help all Americans, we would come together to produce a bipartisan package for all Americans,” Carter said.