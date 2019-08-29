Tucked away in a classroom on Newcastle Street, participants in the STAR Foundation’s programs can often be found working to enhance their careers and their lives.
The nonprofit, whose offices are located in the Wick’s downtown space, offers a host of programs that aim to educate and empower adults with skills to succeed. Many, though, remain unaware of what’s offered there.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, visited the office space Wednesday to learn about the work the nonprofit does.
The STAR Foundation offers training in computer literacy, life skills and job readiness, through several kinds of programs that range in time commitments and intensity.
Carter received a tour of the office space and met with a class that was in session. The participants were able to share their own testimonials about why they signed up and what the program has done for them.
“It’s given me the confidence to continue to push forward,” one student said.
Another student said it’s improved their employability and helped them re-energize their lives.
The STAR Foundation has for over two decades worked to provide employment success through classroom and one-on-one instruction.
The program has made a significant difference in many people lives, and Carter met two recent graduates of the foundation’s programs during his visit.
“They came through three of our programs,” said Kyajuana Gilbert, executive director of the STAR Foundation. “… They were part of our advanced programs, and they started in our employment readiness program.”
The foundation partners closely with College of Coastal Georgia, who provides tours to the participants and support in the application process. Michelle Johnston, president of the college, also often confers the participants during the graduation ceremonies hosted throughout the year.
The next graduation will take place Sept. 5 at the Stembler Theatre at the college at 5 p.m.
Lee Owen, a board member for the STAR Foundation, said she hopes that more in the community will become aware of the opportunities offered by the nonprofit.
“Congressman, one of the reasons that we so wanted you here was to help us get the word out because we do feel like this is a gem in this area,” she said. “… But we’re kind of under the radar sometimes.”
Carter also made stops at The Well, a day shelter for the homeless in Brunswick, and Coastal Community Health Services on Wednesday.