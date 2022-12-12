Carter visits Brunswick Housing Authority

The Brunswick Housing Authority wants to renovate and upgrade the city’s public housing, but Executive Director William Baker says the state Department of Housing and Urban Development is making that hard.
During a tour of two public housing units on Friday, Baker told Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, that HUD has not been forthcoming with federal funds and has pushed the authority to move tenants into units that he considers “unlivable.”
The reason he wanted Carter to visit the BHA was to show him the work the authority has been up to and to ask him to help get the federal agency to cut them a little slack.
HUD requires the authority to move new tenants into a unit within 17 days of the last tenant vacating, said Kevin Kimble, who works with BHA on economic development initiatives. That’s regardless of whether the unit needs substantial renovation work.
Baker said he can’t very well hold his tenants to a very high standard when it comes to maintenance if he’s moving them into substandard housing from the word go.
“Our goal is to make our tenants accountable and make them productive,” Baker said.
He pointed out several issues with a unit in Glynnvilla Apartments on Albany Street. It was obvious where cleaners had scrubbed mold from the kitchen and bathroom, every room was in sore need of paint and much of the tile in the kitchen and restrooms had cracked tiles. The mold issue was not necessarily the fault of tenants, Baker said, but is sometimes caused by faulty climate control, which is a maintenance issue.
HUD’s strict requirement to move in new residents within 17 days has historically prevented the BHA from conducting the extensive renovations the buildings need.
He also walked Carter through a newly renovated unit in Hopkins Homes off Bay Street. The unit featured newly painted walls, a well-appointed kitchen, redone floors and brand-new lighting, a far cry from the dark and shabby unit in Glynnvilla.
Kim Ogden, the BHA’s director of housing, said it costs around $40,000 on average to renovate a unit, and the authority has 39 vacant units in need of renovations. That cost can go up drastically depending on things like mold.
She said HUD is giving them grief because the BHA has only just recently started to move residents back into renovated units after several months. Now that the first units are being completed, she said the process will become standardized and further renovations will be completed much quicker.
“We’re doing things the right way, it’s going to take us longer,” Ogden said.
Many more apartments are not unlivable, but are in dire need of modernization for two reasons — modern appliances and climate control are more efficient and residents tend to take more pride in their apartments and therefore take better care of them when the unit is in good condition, Baker said.
For those, Baker said he’d like support from HUD to bring in trailers and move residents out building-by-building, overhauling the public housing apartment buildings before moving the residents back.
For his part, Carter said he would talk with the administration at HUD to attempt to find some compromise. He liked what he saw on Friday.
“What a difference from the first one we visited to the last,” Carter said.
Ideally, Baker told Carter he’d like to see the BHA’s renovated units become the model not just for the Southeast, but for the whole state.