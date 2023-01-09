U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, is urging the Republican Party to come together following the hard-fought victory of the new House speaker.
U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy was elected to the high post following the results of a 15th round of voting Saturday morning shortly after midnight.
“We’ve witnessed something historic this week,” Carter said Saturday after the successful vote. “The Republican party did not shy away from open debate on the House floor, and we will come out stronger for it.
“Now, our focus must shift away from what divides us and towards what defines us.”
Carter has faith in McCarthy’s leadership.
“I’m proud of my friend Kevin McCarthy and know that he is the one who can lead our party’s fight to bring down inflation, put parents first, secure the border, and end the reckless spending sprees that have defined the past two years of one-party Democrat rule.”
Carter supported and voted for the California Republican all four days during the fight to elect him speaker.
“We’ve united around a speaker, we’ve united around the Commitment to America, and now we must unite around a path forward, so that the party of Lincoln and Reagan can realize a safe, free, strong, and accountable nation for all Americans,” Carter said. “Let’s get to work.”