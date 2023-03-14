Carter tours Golden Isles Veterans Village

During a tour of the Golden Isles Veterans Village on Monday, U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, praised the volunteers and donors who have contributed to the 30 dwellings and the community center.
“This says something about the community,’’ Carter said of the work as he thanked those who have worked and donated money and materials.
Twenty of the tiny houses built by volunteers in McIntosh County have roofs, doors and windows while the 10 that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act are being built on site.
The village got another boost Monday when Ashley Tyree, chaplain of the Beasley Group, said the forest products manufacturer will donate the finish flooring for the houses. Beasley Forest Products already had provided the framing for the ceilings and floors.
“Our veterans deserve it,’’ Carter said of the houses. “They have served and sacrificed. They’re our heroes. None of our heroes should be homeless.”
Lorene L. Reid, president of the organization, said fundraising is continuing for the facility across the street from Manna House.
The Elks Club is writing a grant for refrigerators and American Legion Post 147 is writing a grant for funds, she said.
Carter said he toured a similar facility in Savannah that is closer to completion.
Reid said the Brunswick effort is different because it will accept only veterans. Each veteran also will have a case worker who will tailor individual plans for them to become independent over the three years they are there.
Sterling Sutton told Carter and other visitors that the veterans must adhere to a plan that could include mental heath care and education.
“You don’t just get a house and lay around in it. There’s a program they have to follow. It’s not just lay your head down and go over the Manna House and get food,’’ he said.
Part of the location on a lot at G Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is the quick access to Manna House, which provide a noon meal for the needy daily.
Each of the houses, however, will have the means for veterans to prepare their own meals with a cooking surface, a microwave, sink and refrigerator. Each will have a bathroom with a shower, storage and heating and air-conditioning systems.
In addition to medical and mental health care, the veterans will have training in life skills, cooking, computers, housekeeping and job skills.
They will also have employment placement when they’re ready to work.
John Bartosh, vice president and construction manager, said there are plenty of opportunities to volunteer and not just in construction.
Carter also participated in another event related to veterans, a ribbon-cutting at the VA clinic in the Ballard community that has been open for months.