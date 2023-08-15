Carter stops in Brunswick to oppose NOAA rule

James C. McCurry Jr., chief administrative officer of the Georgia Ports Authority, spoke of the potential negative impact to shipping NOAA adopts proposed vessel speed limits to protect right whales. He spoke Monday at a news conference called by U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., at the Brunswick Landing Marina.
James C. McCurry Jr., chief administrative officer of the Georgia Ports Authority, spoke of the potential negative impact to shipping NOAA adopts proposed vessel speed limits to protect right whales. He spoke Monday at a news conference called by U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., at the Brunswick Landing Marina.
James C. McCurry Jr., chief administrative officer of the Georgia Ports Authority, spoke of the potential negative impact to shipping NOAA adopts proposed vessel speed limits to protect right whales. He spoke Monday at a news conference called by U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., at the Brunswick Landing Marina.
James C. McCurry Jr., chief administrative officer of the Georgia Ports Authority, spoke of the potential negative impact to shipping NOAA adopts proposed vessel speed limits to protect right whales. He spoke Monday at a news conference called by U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., at the Brunswick Landing Marina.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, stopped at Brunswick Landing Marina on Monday to defend legislation he is co-sponsoring that would stop the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration from imposing a speed limit on smaller vessels during right whale calving season.
Carter introduced the bill in June that would prohibit the federal government from requiring vessels 35-65 feet in length to adhere to a speed limit of 11.5 mph when approaching the East Coast from November through April.
A truck hauling an equipment trailer rammed into the side of a Burger King on U.S. 341 in Brunswick just before 6:45 a.m. Monday, wrecking the inside of the restaurant and crashing through the counter.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, stopped at Brunswick Landing Marina on Monday to defend legislation he is co-sponsoring that would stop the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration from imposing a speed limit on smaller vessels during right whale calving season.