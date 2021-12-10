Carter sponsors legislation protecting children with birth defects
U.S. Reps. Buddy Carter, R-1, and Lori Trahan, D-MA, are the lead sponsors of legislation that protects children with birth defects and other developmental disorders that passed the House Thursday.
The bipartisan Improving Health of Children Act passed on a 405-20 vote.
Carter said the measure, which now goes to the Senate, will reaffirm the federal government’s commitment to supporting children’s health and well-being, 1 in 33 of whom suffer from a birth defect.
“I am encouraged by the bipartisan agreement that children suffering from developmental disorders deserve adequate funding and resources,” Carter said. “As this bill heads to the Senate, I will continue fighting to ensure that programs essential to finding cures and supplying treatment for life-threatening disorders are properly supported by the federal government.”
H.R. 5551 would reestablish programs related to birth defects, folic acid, cerebral palsy, intellectual disabilities, child development, newborn screening, autism, fragile X syndrome, fetal alcohol syndrome, tourette syndrome, pediatric genetic disorders, disability prevention, or other relevant diseases.
