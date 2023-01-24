U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter says Congress can eliminate the IRS with the adoption of a consumption tax, and he’s asking voters in his district if they support the idea.
Carter, R-1, is conducting a survey that asks: Would you support a flat consumption tax that would replace the IRS and all income and payroll taxes? Respondents have three answers they can choose from: Yes, No, Undecided.
“Since I was first sworn in to Congress, I have been a major proponent of the Fair Tax,” Carter notes in the survey sent via email. “The Fair Tax would repeal and replace our current tax code with a simple, fair consumption tax that eliminates the need for the IRS and puts more control into the hands of the people.”
A co-sponsor of the measure in the past, Carter reintroduced the bill early this month after joining fellow Republicans in the House in repealing the additional 87,000 Internal Revenue Service agents funded by the Biden Administration.
House Resolution 25 has 23 co-sponsors, all Republicans.
Opponents of the consumption tax in the past have said it would be unfair to individuals and families living in poverty, that it would hit them the hardest.
The tax would be applied to everything acquired by currency, including food, rent, services and medicine, said Harley Adsit, communications director for Carter.
“However, the prebate would assist in offsetting that cost,” she said.
A prebate protects low income individuals and families by allowing tax-free purchases up to the poverty level with advanced monthly payments.
In his weekly column, Carter says the fair tax would foster growth and innovation.
The tax code would be replaced with a single 23 percent national consumption tax.
“That figure might cause a little bit of sticker shock for some people, but did you know that 33 cents of every dollar earned in the U.S. goes to the U.S. government via income taxes?” Carter says in his column. “Under the Fair Tax, that number would drop to just 23 cents for every dollar.
“We’re saving time, money, and headaches so that armed, unelected bureaucrats do not have more power over your paycheck than you do.”
Carter calls it common sense legislation.
“We need a tax code that encourages hard work, innovation, and success,” he stated in his column. “This gets us there and you don’t need a law degree to understand how it works. And we can make this switch while maintaining the revenue needed to run our country.”
If the consumption tax was in play when the new 1 percent SPLOST was in effect, Glynn County residents would be paying 30 cents on the dollar for items eligible for state and local sales taxes.