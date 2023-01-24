U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter says Congress can eliminate the IRS with the adoption of a consumption tax, and he’s asking voters in his district if they support the idea.

Carter, R-1, is conducting a survey that asks: Would you support a flat consumption tax that would replace the IRS and all income and payroll taxes? Respondents have three answers they can choose from: Yes, No, Undecided.

