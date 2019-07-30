Carter reports record fundraising numbers

The larger U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter’s campaign account grows, the more talk will center around on what he’s going to use that money for, which is unlikely to be re-election as the congressional representative from Georgia’s 1st District.
Even following the 2018 contest, in which Democratic nominee Lisa Ring posted the best performance by a Democrat since 1992, Carter not only won by 15.48 percent — 38,799 votes out of 250,683 cast — he ended the campaign with more than $1.17 million in the bank.
During the last reporting period, which covered April-June 2019, Carter raised the most money in the short history of his congressional account, a hefty $560,117.75. And while spending more than $105,000, Carter closed the period with more than $1.54 million in hand.
Carter’s shown a strong ability to nationally fundraise through health care networks — not only pharmacists like himself, but other medical professions. For instance, during the second quarter of this year, he pulled down $17,500 from people based in Illinois, most of whom are urologists or connected to urology.
As far as individual donations from outside Georgia, Carter took in $52,150 in 68 contributions that came from Alabama, California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and the District of Columbia.
He also took in $241,000 from political action committees, most of which involve the health care industry. The petrochemical industry, however, made its presence known as well. Carter received $14,000 from a group composed of the American Petroleum Institute PAC, Exxon Mobil Corporation PAC, Independent Petroleum Association of America Wildcatters Fund, Marathon Petroleum Corporation Employees PAC and the Petroleum Marketers Association Small Business Committee PAC. Included also is the National Ocean Industries Association PAC, which represents offshore energy companies.
Other PAC contributions of note include CBS Corporation ($1,000), Cox Enterprises ($5,000), Koch Industries ($5,000) and Microsoft ($1,000).
Carter received contributions from the leadership PACs of U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-Mo., U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers, R-Ohio, and the campaign account of former U.S. Rep. Ryan Costello, R-Pa.
Among Carter’s disbursements of note is payment of $25,106.99 to the Belle Haven Country Club of Alexandria, Va., for a facility rental and catering. Included in food expenses — typically listed as meeting expenses or catering — are bills paid to Capital Grille of D.C. ($3,506.35 combined), Capitol Hill Club of D.C. ($2,217.15 combined), Chick-fil-A of Kingsland ($594.82 combined), the Trump International Hotel of D.C. ($383.40), Sonoma DC ($268.40) and Byrd Cookie Company of Savannah ($175.89).
Event rentals and lodging include the Chatham Club of Savannah ($2,500), the Perry Lane Hotel of Savannah ($1,855.91) and the Omni of Fernandina Beach, Fla. ($1,464.46).
In terms of consulting, Carter paid $15,452.63 to High Cotton Consulting of D.C., $6,000 to Prosper Group of Indianapolis, Ind., and $500 to Hole in One International of Reno, Nevada.
The campaign also gave $35,000 to the National Republican Congressional Committee and $1,000 to Maggie’s List, a group that seeks to elect conservative women.
Daniel Merritt, a Savannah businessman and military veteran challenging Carter for the Republican nomination, posted $13,874.87 in contributions for the second quarter, including a loan to himself of $2,000.
The campaign spent during that period $3,137.67, leaving Merritt with $10,737.20 on hand.
On the Democratic site, Ring is making her second bid for the Democratic nomination and raised $7,482 during the reporting period and spending $12,448.04. Ring also has $5,500 from loans she made from herself prior to the beginning of the second quarter.
Among her notable disbursements is $1,444.50 to Love’s Seafood of Savannah.
Ring has $19,593.15 on hand.
Barbara Seidman, who ran and lost the Democratic nomination to Ring in 2018, also appears to be making another run at the 1st District. According to the report filed, Seidman gave her campaign $6,314.50 and ended with $9,114.50 in contributions, but spent $9,775.99, placing her account more than $600 in the negative heading into the third quarter of 2019.