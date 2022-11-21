His prediction of an avalanche turned out to be only a bucketful, but U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, is grateful just the same.
With the majority of the Nov. 8 votes counted nationwide, Republicans will be the new masters of the U.S. House of Representatives in 2023.
“The era of one-party rule is officially over, and the American people will once again have a voice in their government,” Carter said. “Republicans will finally put a check on the Biden Administration’s reckless tax and spending sprees.
“We are also placing a heavy emphasis on oversight so we can get to the bottom of our botched Afghanistan withdrawal, COVID-19’s origins, audit the IRS, understand how American Rescue Plan funds were or were not spent, and other key issues that one-party Democrat rule ignored.”
Carter had predicted just days before the midterm elections that Republicans would take over the U.S. Senate and gain majority status in the House with a whopping pick up of 35 seats.
That didn’t happen. Democrats will retain control of the Senate, even if Republican challenger Herschel Walker defeats the incumbent Democrat, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, in the Dec. 6 runoff. Democrats already have 50 of the 100 seats in the upper chamber, and Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, can break any 50-50 split decision with a tie-breaking vote.
As for the House, with four seats still undecided, Republicans had retaken control of the agenda with 219 seats as of Saturday. The election gives the GOP a pick up of six.
Democrats had 212 as of Saturday. The number needed to be the majority political party in the 435-member House is 218.
“I would...submit that divided government works better, and I am hopeful that bipartisan consensus on key issues, such as drug pricing, will be reached,” Carter said.
Even if Republicans were to pick up the remaining four, they still would be way shy of Carter’s prediction of 35.
“We are all disappointed that there was not a stronger red wave this election cycle, but there is quite a lot to be excited about,” Carter said. “Republicans will take control of the House, Gov, (Brian) Kemp was elected for another term, and we flipped several seats in liberal strongholds, including New York and California.”
Carter will serve a fifth two-year term in the House after outperforming Democrat Wade Herring, a Savannah lawyer, at the ballot box.
For now, Georgia’s second seat in the U.S. Senate, getting Walker elected, is the “laser focus” of the Republican Party, Carter said.
Julie Jordan, chair of the Glynn County Democratic Party, offers a different explanation why Carter’s prediction fell short of reality.
“It is clear that the Republicans’ agenda of cutting Social Security and Medicare, outlawing abortion, and raising prescription drug costs is not popular,” Jordan said.
“That is why we are working hard to re-elect Sen. Warnock. His record builds on his work to improve people’s lives: fighting to expand access to affordable health care, pushing to reduce the cost of prescription drugs, working to bring people together and find solutions, and standing up to anyone to do what is right.”