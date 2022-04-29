Carter receives ACUF award
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, received the American Conservative Union Foundation’s (ACUF) Award for conservative achievement for his dedication to conservative values.
Carter, who’s seeking a fifth two-year term of office, was among 63 lawmakers with a conservative rating above 80%.
He said he’s doing what he set out to do.
“I came to Congress to defend the Constitution and promote America First policies that are important to Georgia’s First Congressional District,” he said. “This rating is proof that I am delivering on those promises.”
The ACUF evaluates lawmakers on their commitment to conservative policies annually.
The most recent award covers the first session of the 117th Congress.