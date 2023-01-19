U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, is asking first district residents to join him in sending valentines to veterans and veteran services employees.
This marks the second year of a campaign dubbed "Friends of the First." Carter said he decided to do it again following the success of the 2022 valentine campaign, which focused on first responders.
He said the valentines will be given in appreciation of the hard work veterans and veteran services employees do protecting and serving the nation and the nation's heroes.
Carter will distribute valentines made by residents across Coastal Georgia. .
“This campaign is one of my favorite initiatives as a member of Congress," Carter said. "I encourage everyone to show their love and support for our district’s strong, vibrant military veteran community by sending in valentine’s cards. I’ll get them in the hands of those who ensured our country’s safety and freedom."
Cards may be mailed to: Office of Rep. Buddy Carter, ATTN: Friends of the First, 6602 Abercorn Street, Suite 105B, Savannah, GA 31405
They also may be dropped off at the Savannah office.
Select cards will be featured on Carter's social media platforms.