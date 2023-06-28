A resolution pending in the U.S. House of Representatives could move the Okefenokee Swamp a step closer to UNESCO World Heritage Site designation.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, introduced House Resolution 549 Friday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A resolution pending in the U.S. House of Representatives could move the Okefenokee Swamp a step closer to UNESCO World Heritage Site designation.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, introduced House Resolution 549 Friday.
“The Okefenokee Swamp is a fixture of Georgia’s First Congressional District and is deserving of this distinction,” Carter said. “No one loves the environment more than south Georgians and we are eager to share the Okefenokee Swamp’s beauty with the rest of the world so that we can continue to appreciate and preserve this landmark for generations to come.”
Carter said United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) status will increase conservation, tourism, federal funding opportunities and international protections for what he calls an important Georgia landmark.
If the resolution is adopted, it would urge UNESCO to create Georgia’s first World Heritage Site. It would be the nation’s 25th.
The resolution notes that the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge has been on the U.S. World Tentative List since 2007 and provides habitat for endangered species, including the indigo snake and the red-cockaded woodpecker.
The resolution calls the refuge a vital part of the state’s ecology, protecting a 400,000-acre wetland in South Georgia on the border with Florida. It also benefits the region’s economy by bringing in more than 400,000 visitors annually and generating $64.7 million in revenue for local economies.
“Whereas the Okefenokee holds significant historical, cultural, and ecological benefit to the States of Florida and Georgia: Now, therefore, be it...That the House of Representatives supports the nomination of the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge as a UNESCO World Heritage Site,” the resolution concludes.
U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-8, is a co-sponsor of the resolution.
The request to be permanently inscribed by UNESCO to the World Heritage List comes at a time when environmental groups, as well as state amd federal officials, have expressed opposition to a mining request. Twin Pines Minerals is seeking a permit to mine an area in close proximity to the Okefenokee.
Opponents include state legislators, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-GA, and U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, who said mining near the swamp’s bowl-like rim is an “unacceptable risk.”
In a letter to Haaland in February, Ossoff, Carter and Georgia lawmakers asked that the refuge be submitted to UNESCO for consideration.
“A UNESCO World Heritage Site designation for the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge would encourage environmental protection and economic prosperity for the region. It would support efforts to protect and preserve the Refuge’s natural and cultural resources and further important scientific exploration and analysis,” they wrote.
Sites in the U.S. already on the list include the Statue of Liberty, Yellowstone National Park. Everglades National Park, Grand Canyon National Park and Independence Hall.
The July Fourth holiday is one of the busiest times of the year in the Golden Isles.
A recent donation to Glynn County Schools will ensure more students have access to hot meals this school year while raising awareness about the importance of student nutrition.
Glynn County Schools has been awarded more than $10,000 in Opportunity Grants provided through the Georgia Department of Education.
Local law enforcement agencies seized crack cocaine, ecstasy, fentanyl, marijuana and other drugs along with a stolen weapon last week after a chase and during a traffic stop.
Reports of gunfire have kept local police departments busy in 2023.
Brunswick Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Stephen Scarlett threw out a lawsuit Friday that alleged Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson violated former Brunswick Housing Authority Chairman William Kitts’s due process rights when Johnson removed Kitts from office in March.
History was my first love. In fact, it was my first college major. … Read moreThe historical rabbit hole