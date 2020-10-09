U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter gave St. Marys Police Department officers a morale boost Thursday during a year when law enforcement agencies haven’t seen much love.
Carter, R-1, presented an American flag flown over the nation’s capital on Sept. 11 in commemoration of the 2001 terrorist attacks to St. Marys Police Chief Michael Wilkie during a private ceremony Thursday in the department’s conference room.
While it’s been a relatively calm year in St. Marys, police in other parts of the nation have dealt with with protests, a pandemic and calls to defund law enforcement departments, and Carter wanted to show his support to officers in attendance.
“We appreciate what you do, day in and day out,” Carter told more than a dozen officers and a Coast Guard officer at the ceremony.
Carter described watching TV the day of the attacks and remembering the image of a firefighter running up the stairs of one of the Twin Towers to save lives as people were fleeing from the burning building. The firefighter never returned.
It’s one of the moments of the attacks in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania that Carter said he can never forget.
And it’s why a flag flown over the White House on the anniversary of the attacks is a special gift, Wilkie said. The flag will be framed and placed in a prominent place in the department, he said.
“Everyone remembers where they were that day,” Wilkie said. “We are very honored to receive something that will be a memorial for us.”
After the ceremony, Carter said he continues to support law enforcement but realizes the actions of some of the law enforcement officers that sparked protests are unacceptable.
“The bad apples need to be weeded out,” he said. “They are as offensive to good cops as everyone else.”
Carter said he and fellow Republicans in Congress do not support defunding police, and the riots and looting need to end.
“We are for law and order, and that’s what we’re going to have,” he said.