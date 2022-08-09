U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter is confident the Republican Party will regain control of the House and Senate after the November elections.

Carter, R-1, made the prediction at the Coastal Republican Women’s Club meeting Monday.

Prayer vigil held before federal sentencing

Two hours before a sentencing hearing began for the first of three men convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery’s shooting death, a group of clergy gathered across Gloucester Street to pray.