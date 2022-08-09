U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter is confident the Republican Party will regain control of the House and Senate after the November elections.
Carter, R-1, made the prediction at the Coastal Republican Women’s Club meeting Monday.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter is confident the Republican Party will regain control of the House and Senate after the November elections.
Carter, R-1, made the prediction at the Coastal Republican Women’s Club meeting Monday.
He expressed concerns about the $30 trillion national debt, saying the interest on the debt will be the third-highest line item in the national budget within five years.
“We’ve got to cut up the credit cards in Washington, D.C.,” he said. “We’ve got to get fiscally responsible.”
The nation is in a recession, even if Democrats don’t acknowledge it, he said, and the legislation passed by Democrats to address the economy won’t work.
“This administration is tone deaf,” he said. “They don’t get it. You can’t spend your way out of inflation.”
Despite his concerns, Carter said there were accomplishments that benefit the district. Funding for the construction of the new fleet of Columbia-class submarines has been approved in the defense budget. The first boat is scheduled to arrive at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay before the end of the decade.
“This will make sure we keep that mission alive at Kings Bay,” he said.
The Port of Brunswick will get $14 million in funding to maintain the harbor. And mental health legislation was approved.
International relations are also a growing concern, he said.
“On the world stage, a lot has happened with this administration,” he said. “This administration has shown weakness. Potentially, we could be on the brink of World War III.”
Carter said he supports continued support for Ukrainian troops but draws the line on American boots on the ground.
He supported Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to Taiwan to ensure China understands the United States’ position of support.
“We are the most powerful country in the world,” he said. “We have to be tough with China.”
Carter criticized President Joe Biden for never visiting the Mexican border states to see for himself what they are dealing with.
“We’ve got to secure our border,” he said.
Carter said he and fellow Republicans are already planning to quickly deal with some of the nation’s problems once they control of Congress.
“We’re going to have plans,” he said. “We live in the greatest country in the world.”
Carter opened his speech with a presentation honoring Terry Dickson, an Army veteran who served in Vietnam and a photographer, reporter and columnist for The Brunswick News. Dickson was given the American Patriot Award to a standing ovation.
The award recognizes men and women of “extraordinary excellence whose leadership and character have strengthened our nation’s strategic interests.”
