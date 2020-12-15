U.S. Sen. David Perdue and U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, visited the Golden Isles Monday to urge residents to vote in the runoff election.
Perdue, the Republican incumbent in one of two Senate races in the Jan. 5 runoff, stood in line with his wife Bonnie and a few dozen other Glynn County residents for half an hour Monday to cast his ballot at the early voting polling place at Glynn County Fire Station No. 2 on St. Simons Island.
“We’re residents of Glynn County and we wanted to make sure we were out here on the first day of early voting,” said Perdue, who lives on Sea Island. “Wherever you are, make sure you get out and vote. … It’s the future of the country.”
St. Simons Island resident O.C. Moore, a local bus driver, was among those in line. He’s not a fan of Perdue.
“You’ve got to vote to get things done,” Moore said. “There’s been a gridlock (in Congress) and we need to get some legislation moving. We need someone to get things moving. (Perdue) won’t.”
Carter was on St. Simons Island Monday for the same reason. He encouraged members of the Golden Isles Republican Women at a Sea Palms luncheon to get out to the polls as soon as possible.
“Early voting started today,” he said. “Three weeks from (Tuesday) will be Jan. 5. The results of that race will have national implications.”
Republicans flipped 13 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, potentially 14 depending on the outcome of one New York runoff, Carter said, narrowing the Democratic party’s lead to the point that he was confident the GOP would take a majority of the 435 House seats in the 2022 midterm election.
But more importantly, Georgia plays a key role in determining who makes the decisions in the upper chamber of Congress, Carter said. With both the state’s Senate seats up for grabs, Georgia will decide whether the 100-member body is split 50-50 or if Republicans maintain their majority.
One of the Republicans in the Senate runoff needs to win for the GOP to retain control. Democrats would still control the lower chamber and the White House.
“We are the last line of defense right here in the state of Georgia,” Carter said.
Early voting ends Dec. 31 at three locations: the Office Park Building at 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick, the Ballard Community Building at 30 Nimitz Drive and on St. Simons Island at Glynn County Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road.
All three will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The polls will not be open on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, or New Years’ Day, Jan. 1, 2021.
Glynn County residents can vote at any of the three locations.
Incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock took the most votes in the November general election but failed to reach the 50 percent needed to win. Republican incumbent Perdue took a narrow lead over Democrat Jon Ossoff in the general election, but neither reached 50 percent.
The third runoff race for Public Service Commission pits Republican incumbent Lauren “Bubba” McDonald against Democrat Daniel Blackman.
Voters can check their registration status or find their polling place by visiting www.mvp.sos.ga.gov. Absentee ballot requests can be submitted via ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov or the Glynn County Board of Elections office, 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick. The elections office can be reached at 912-554-7060.
“Get out and vote, and vote early,” Perdue said.