U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter’s home in Brunswick, so to speak, is now in Suite 410 at 777 Gloucester St. He held an open house Wednesday morning to celebrate moving in to the new digs.
“We’re having a staff retreat this week, and it was an opportunity for all of our Washington staff as well as our district staff to be down here, so we just coincided with the opening of the new office, which we’re very excited about,” Carter said. “We’ve got a lot more space there, a lot nicer space, and I think it will be more accessible to the citizens. That’s the important thing, is that it’s much easier to find and much more accessible.”
The move is from the district office’s previous home in the same downtown building that houses the Brunswick-Glynn County Chamber of Commerce. He said around 200 people arrived at the open house to say hello and visit for a few minutes.
The trip back to the 1st District comes following the President Donald Trump’s announcement of his budget requests and priorities for the coming fiscal year.
“Obviously, we had a big week last week with the budget coming out and with the announcement that the Savannah Harbor Extension Project would receive full funding for the fourth year in a row,” Carter said. “That was big.”
He said the harbor project also received a grant that allows for revitalization of an older berth at the port.
“Both of those were big wins for the 1st District last week,” Carter said. “Even though it is the Savannah Harbor, of course, it has an impact all throughout the Eastern Seaboard. The ripple effect it has on the economy in this state is significant.”
He also noted he and allied congressmen will need to keep those funding numbers in the budget as negotiations continue.
“There are going to be a lot of deadlines we’re going to have to meet in Congress,” Carter said. “I don’t think we’re going to miss any of those — I think we’re going to hit most of those deadlines.”
National Defense, a military contractor trade publication, reported Tuesday the 2021 budget is unlikely to pass before Oct. 1.
Center for Strategic and International Studies budget expert Todd Harrison said the odds favor a deal sometime in Congress’ lame duck session following the November elections.
Carter agreed that a continuing resolution was probably in the cards to keep the government functioning until they can come to some agreements on the budget.
As for other upcoming issues, Carter said, “We’ll continue to work on prescription drug pricing in (the House Energy and Commerce Committee). That’s extremely important. Surprise (medical) billing, that’s extremely important. All of those things will continue to be our focus.”