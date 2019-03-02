One of the first acts by the U.S. House of Representatives’ new Democratic majority was the creation of the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, a panel encouraged by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to investigate methods to mitigate and adapt to climate change.
Thursday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, would be one of the Republicans on the committee.
“As a representative for the entire coast of Georgia, Buddy is already at the forefront of this issue,” McCarthy said in a statement. “Buddy also serves on the (House Energy and Commerce Committee’s) Subcommittee on Environment and Climate Change, and I am confident he will provide a knowledgable voice to the committee.”
Other Republicans on the committee include Reps. Garret Graves (La.), Morgan Griffith (Va.), Gary Palmer (Ala.), Carol Miller (W.Va.) and Kelly Armstrong (N.D.). Graves is the ranking member.
“Climate change is real and the need to protect our environment is real,” Carter said in a statement. “We must find solutions to address this problem. I wanted to join this special committee because as the representative for the entire coast of Georgia, I know firsthand the need to protect our environment and do all that we can to prepare for severe weather.
“Unfortunately, many proposals coming out of Congress right now are big government solutions that are job-killing, too expensive, not actually effective and even completely unfeasible. I’m a member of this committee because I want to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to create solutions to address climate change that are realistic, market-based and will actually have an impact on climate change.”
Pelosi named the Democratic members of the committee Feb. 7 — the committee is led by Chairwoman Kathy Castor of Fla., who is joined by Reps. Ben Ray Luján (N.M.), Suzanne Bonamici (Ore.), Julia Brownley (Calif.), Sean Casten (Ill.), Jared Huffman (Calif.), Mike Levin (Calif.), Don McEachin (Va.) and Joe Neguse (Colo.).