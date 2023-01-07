U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, says the failure of Republicans to elect the next speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives after a dozen votes is democracy at work.
Carter is a staunch supporter of Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., having voted for him each time to be the next House Speaker.
“I am proud to support Kevin McCarthy, and he will be the next Speaker of the House,” Carter predicted Friday morning following the 12th failed vote to elevate him to the post.
“What you’re seeing play out on the Floor right now is democracy at work. Unfortunately, it isn’t pretty, but unlike Washington Democrats who caved to the left-wing of their party without even batting an eye, we are debating and doing so publicly.”
Members of the conservative Freedom Caucus are standing in the way of a McCarthy leadership. They claim he is too liberal to lead the Republicans, the dominant party in the House following the November elections.
While some members of the Freedom Caucus had changed their minds in Friday vote, lifting McCarthy closer to victory, enough still opposed him to deny him the 218 votes needed to secure the reins of House Speaker.
McCarthy had 213 votes after the 12th round of voting.
“What multiple rounds of voting have proven is that McCarthy has the support of the vast majority of our conference,” Carter said. “The few holdouts have made some positive changes to the House rules through this negotiation process, but it’s time for a deal so we can get back to doing the People’s work and delivering on the Commitment to America.”