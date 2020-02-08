U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, whose 1st Congressional District includes Glynn and surrounding counties, continues to lead announced opponents in fund-raising.

Candidates will officially qualify for their party primary March 2. Primary elections will be May 19.

Here are the campaign disclosure report numbers for the latest filing period rounded to the nearest dollar.

1st Congressional District

1st Congressional District

Rep. Buddy Carter, Republican incumbent

Contributions: $340,685

Expenditures: $270,278

Cash-on-Hand: $1.7 million

Notable contributions

CSX Executive Vice President Clarence Gooden, Jacksonville, Florida, $2,750

Sea Island President and CEO Scott Steilen, St. Simons Island, $2,500

Former U.S. Sen. Mack Mattingly, St. Simons Island, $500

State Sen. Ellis Black, Valdosta, $500

County Commissioner David O’Quinn, St. Simons Island, $250

Notable PAC and political committee contributions

Lone Star Leadership PAC, Bethesda, Maryland, $1,000

McKesson Corporation Employees Political Fund, San Francisco, $1,000

Microsoft Corporation PAC, Redmond, Washington, $1,000

Texans for Jodey Arrington, Lubbock, Texas, $1,000

LaRicca for State Representative, Douglas, $500

Notable expenditures

The Lukens Company, Arlington, Virginia, direct mail, $21,994

High Cotton Consulting, Washington, D.C., fundraising, $18,454

The Prosper Group, Indianapolis, digital consulting, $18,125

WPA Intelligence, Oklahoma City, donor list, $17,500

Sea Island Resort, Sea Island, event rental and catering, $13,229

Emmitt Nolan, Brunswick, consulting, $10,533

American Cut Steakhouse Midtown, New York City, meeting and catering, $5,190

Notable expenditures to political committees

National Republican Congressional Committee, Washington, D.C., $100,000

Citizens to Elect Carol Bell, Savannah, $250

Elect Leslie E. Fussell, Richmond Hill, $250

Daniel Merritt, Republican challenger

Contributions: $10,801

Expenditures: $16,458

Cash-on-Hand: $2,752

Notable contributions

Nellie Arnold, Jekyll Island, $1,000

Stephen Arnold, Jekyll Island, $1,000

Friends of Jeff Jones, Brunswick, $500

Notable expenditures

Jeanne Seaver Consulting, Savannah, consulting, $7,000

Tony Brewer CPA, Nashville, Tenn., accounting, $4,985

Georgia 1st District Republican Party, Brunswick, $500

Lisa Ring, Democratic challenger

Contributions: $12,522

Expenditures: $10,416

Cash-on-Hand: $21,906

Notable contributions

Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 188, Savannah, $500

Notable expenditures

Grier Ring, Richmond Hill, staff, $3,500

Savannah Pride, booth, $275

Barbara Seidman, Democratic challenger

Contributions: $12,139

Expenditures: $3,255

Cash-on-Hand: $8,884

No notable contributions or expenditures.

More from this section