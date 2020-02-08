U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, whose 1st Congressional District includes Glynn and surrounding counties, continues to lead announced opponents in fund-raising.
Candidates will officially qualify for their party primary March 2. Primary elections will be May 19.
Here are the campaign disclosure report numbers for the latest filing period rounded to the nearest dollar.
1st Congressional District
Rep. Buddy Carter, Republican incumbent
Contributions: $340,685
Expenditures: $270,278
Cash-on-Hand: $1.7 million
Notable contributions
CSX Executive Vice President Clarence Gooden, Jacksonville, Florida, $2,750
Sea Island President and CEO Scott Steilen, St. Simons Island, $2,500
Former U.S. Sen. Mack Mattingly, St. Simons Island, $500
State Sen. Ellis Black, Valdosta, $500
County Commissioner David O’Quinn, St. Simons Island, $250
Notable PAC and political committee contributions
Lone Star Leadership PAC, Bethesda, Maryland, $1,000
McKesson Corporation Employees Political Fund, San Francisco, $1,000
Microsoft Corporation PAC, Redmond, Washington, $1,000
Texans for Jodey Arrington, Lubbock, Texas, $1,000
LaRicca for State Representative, Douglas, $500
Notable expenditures
The Lukens Company, Arlington, Virginia, direct mail, $21,994
High Cotton Consulting, Washington, D.C., fundraising, $18,454
The Prosper Group, Indianapolis, digital consulting, $18,125
WPA Intelligence, Oklahoma City, donor list, $17,500
Sea Island Resort, Sea Island, event rental and catering, $13,229
Emmitt Nolan, Brunswick, consulting, $10,533
American Cut Steakhouse Midtown, New York City, meeting and catering, $5,190
Notable expenditures to political committees
National Republican Congressional Committee, Washington, D.C., $100,000
Citizens to Elect Carol Bell, Savannah, $250
Elect Leslie E. Fussell, Richmond Hill, $250
Daniel Merritt, Republican challenger
Contributions: $10,801
Expenditures: $16,458
Cash-on-Hand: $2,752
Notable contributions
Nellie Arnold, Jekyll Island, $1,000
Stephen Arnold, Jekyll Island, $1,000
Friends of Jeff Jones, Brunswick, $500
Notable expenditures
Jeanne Seaver Consulting, Savannah, consulting, $7,000
Tony Brewer CPA, Nashville, Tenn., accounting, $4,985
Georgia 1st District Republican Party, Brunswick, $500
Lisa Ring, Democratic challenger
Contributions: $12,522
Expenditures: $10,416
Cash-on-Hand: $21,906
Notable contributions
Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 188, Savannah, $500
Notable expenditures
Grier Ring, Richmond Hill, staff, $3,500
Savannah Pride, booth, $275
Barbara Seidman, Democratic challenger
Contributions: $12,139
Expenditures: $3,255
Cash-on-Hand: $8,884
No notable contributions or expenditures.