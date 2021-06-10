Carter introduces legislation to ban Critical Race Theory
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, introduced legislation Wednesday to ban Critical Race Theory or any other teaching methodology that promotes or causes a racial divide or lack of unity in the military.
“I’m introducing this legislation to ensure our military members can focus on their mission, not the agenda of the radical Left,” Carter said.
Carter’s Military Education and Values Act directs the Secretary of Defense to issue guidance that would, among other things, ban the usage of any teaching methodology that promotes or causes a racial divide or lack of equality and provide an updated notice that all races within the military will be treated equally.
The Georgia Board of Education recently banned the teaching of the Critical Race Theory in all public schools in the state.
The theory proposes that much of American history is tainted by racism.