As someone who once owned three pharmacies with 21 employees, U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter understands the challenges of running a business.
Carter, R-1, was recognized for his strong support for pro-business legislation with the Spirit of Enterprise Award, presented to him Thursday at a special-called Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce meeting.
Many members from the business community were in attendance for the ceremony where Carter was presented the award by Moore Hallmark, executive director of the Southeast regional office of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Hallmark said it was a “distinct honor and privilege” to present Carter with a plaque recognizing his support for the business community in Georgia and the nation. Carter had a 90 percent rating, which Hallmark said is a very high score.
“Buddy Carter is a friend of the local and United States economy,” he said.
Carter said he takes his role in Congress as a supporter of small business very seriously.
“I get it. I understand,” he said. “Small business is so very important to our economy.”
Carter said he depends on advice from the U.S. Chamber before he makes a decision to support or oppose proposed legislation.
“That job is important,” he said. “There has to be an environment for businesses to flourish. The U.S. Chamber provides information to make the best decisions.”
The audience showed its appreciation for Carter’s support for small businesses with a loud ovation after the award was presented.
“I am very honored to receive this,” he said. “I appreciate it very much.”