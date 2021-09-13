U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, says mandates and policies dictated by President Joe Biden and his administration are unAmerican and creating only more confusion across the country.
“We are in a stage in this country’s history where we are experiencing government overreach in its most tyrannical form,” Carter said. “Joe Biden is now mandating vaccines for federal workers and all employers with over 100 employees to require COVID vaccinations.”
They’re not the only ones required to be fully vaccinated in Biden’s Sept. 9 order. All contractors who do work for the federal government, as well as all health care workers in facilities receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid, also must be vaccinated.
When announcing his decision, Biden said the mandate is necessary.
“We need to do more,” Biden said during a press conference to announce the steps he was taking. “This is not about freedom or personal choice. It’s about protecting yourself and those around you — the people you work with, the people you care about, the people you love.”
The medical community praised the decision, but the Republicans claim it is treading on the rights of individuals to make decisions regarding their own welfare.
Carter, a supporter of President Donald Trump and longtime critic of Trump’s Democratic successor, is among the Republicans who feel that way. To him, ordering Americans to be vaccinated is wrong and requiring them to wear masks when in public is imprudent.
“Mask mandates only serve to further erode confidence in the vaccine among the hesitant,” Carter said. “This will affect over 100 million Americans who may now face fines and punishments should they still choose to remain unvaccinated.”
Carter said he does not understand why Biden is willing to force Americans to accept vaccinations while allowing hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants to pour through the nation’s southern border.
“(The immigrants are) untested and unvaccinated, yet now he won’t let American citizens go to work or have a job if they’ve chosen not to get vaccinated,” Carter said. “This is incredibly wrong.
“(Neither) President Biden nor any elected officials should force vaccines on American citizens. Americans are smart enough to make decisions about what is best for themselves and their families.”
It is the second COVID-19 mandate by Biden to trigger criticism from the congressman. Carter opposed Biden’s decision to require military personnel to get the shots this past April.
“We don’t need a president in office who thinks he is a king,” Carter said.
The Republican leadership in Congress thinks it’s a strong enough issue to help them win House seats held by Democrats in the mid-term elections next year.
“We can’t allow Biden and the Democrats to take our freedoms in the name of the pandemic,” Carter said. “They shut down our schools and our churches, and now they’re trying to overrun our rights.
“Rather than invading the privacy of Americans or inserting bureaucrats between patients and doctors, Joe Biden should work in a bipartisan fashion to instill confidence in the vaccine and address the concerns of those still uncomfortable with its safety and effectiveness.”
A pharmacist by profession, Carter offered advice for those who have questions about the safety of the vaccines and whether they should get the shots.
“If you are hesitant to get the vaccine, talk to your doctor, your pastor or someone you trust,” he said.
In March, Carter aided in the procurement of COVID-19 vaccination shots for members of the Golden Ray salvaging crew.