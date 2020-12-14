Enrollment is down at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center because of COVID-19 health restrictions.
But it’s not the only federal law enforcement training facility feeling the impact of the pandemic, said U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, during a meeting at the Jekyll Island Convention Center on Friday to explain goals for the upcoming legislative session.
“It’s no different from any other federal law enforcement center. Obviously, they have to take precautions,” Carter said.
But there are other concerns beyond national security regarding the training center.
“What happens at FLETC has a big impact on the local economy,” he said. “I’m confident we’ll get this virus under control.”
Carter described FLETC as “one of the premier facilities in the country.”
Luckily, Carter said national security has not been threatened by the reduced training offered at the facility.
Carter emphasized the importance of approval of the National Defense Authorization bill because of the number of military bases in the region that could be impacted.
Construction of the new Columbia-class is a top priority that has to remain on schedule because of the role ballistic missile submarines play as a deterrent to nuclear attack. The new boats will replace the aging Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines ported at Kings Bay and a base on the West Coast.
“We understand the importance of Columbia-class submarines to national security,” he said.
The defense bill will also include funding for preparations costing more than $1 billion before the arrival of the new submarines in 2028 at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay. The first boat will cost about $9.5 billion to complete, Carter said.
The ongoing debate about flood insurance will end sometime soon, but Carter couldn’t say when.
“I’m hoping to get a long-term solution to this,” he said. “We’ve been kicking the can down the road.”
On Thursday, Carter joined a bipartisan group of congressmen in an effort to save jobs, green technology and major investments in Georgia, Tennessee and elsewhere in the nation.
Carter and U.S. Reps. Sanford Bishop, D-2, and Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tennessee, are encouraging LG Chem and SK Innovation to “find a workable, amicable and accountable resolution” to their electric vehicle battery trade dispute.
They sent a letter in light of the U.S. ITC having determined Thursday to extend the target date for completion of the investigation to Feb. 10, 2021.
The letter notes that through their considerable foreign direct investments throughout the United States, both “LG Chem and SK Innovation have contributed significantly to U.S. economic growth, high wage job creation, and green technology development as well as local community impact.” It also further points out that “a potential adverse ruling to either of the two companies by the ITC will have a known negative impact on the U.S. economy and an adverse effect on the public interest.”
“In Georgia, SK has invested $2.58 billion in battery facilities that will employ more than 2,500 Georgians,” they state in the letter. “In Michigan, Ford seeks to utilize SK Innovation’s EV batteries for its iconic F-Series electric pickup trucks to be produced in Dearborn. A disruption in their EV battery supply would only serve to harm the U.S. workers on those assembly and production lines and further delay introduction of its model line.
“Like Ford, Volkswagen is planning to use SK Innovation’s batteries for use in its new ID.4 Battery Electric Vehicle that goes on sale in 2022. Volkswagen invested $800 million in a new production line for this vehicle, and a disruption would harm thousands of U.S. workers in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and dealers across the country.”
The members conclude by highlighting that a resolution will not only be in the two companies’ mutual best interest, but it also “will be in the best interest of a stronger U.S. economy and cutting edge EV battery manufacturing that will be the envy of the world.”