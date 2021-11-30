Carter: FLETC expansion in Maryland will not affect Glynco
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, says he is familiar with the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center’s plans to expand operations at its facility in Cheltenham, Md.
“I am in communication with FLETC and have been assured that their new training center in Maryland will not impact operations in Glynco,” he said in a statement released Monday.
In September FLETC acquired 124 acres to expand Cheltenham, which is 15 miles from downtown Washington, D.C. Some 20,000 federal law enforcement personnel maintain firearms and vehicle operations training and other continued professional training at the Maryland center annually. Advanced classes also are offered at the center.
Former members of Georgia’s congressional delegation, including Rep. Jack Kingston, R-1, and Republican Sen. David Perdue, expressed concern in the past about duplicating services long offered at FLETC Glynco.
“I remain very supportive of FLETC Glynco and am committed to preserving it as the first-class law enforcement training center that it is,” Carter said.
— The Brunswick News