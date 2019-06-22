The federal government and Hercules may very well push ahead on their preferred path of action at the Terry Creek Superfund site, despite widespread strong opposition to that plan by Glynn County residents and their elected officials. That’s simply the way the law governing sites covered by the Superfund law works.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, introduced a bill Thursday that seeks to do something about that process. The legislation is geared toward more access for the public and more weight given to the will of the community, instead of what can be worked out by the attorneys of the Justice Department and those representing the party responsible for handling the contamination.
“With Superfund sites in the 1st District of Georgia, it’s imperative that the process be updated to maximize the input and participation from the local community,” Carter said in a statement Thursday. “Those with the Superfund sites in their backyards should absolutely be involved with the cleanup throughout the entire process. I introduced this legislation today to ensure their voices are heard.”
The text of the bill was not available from Congress’ website as of press time Friday, but according to Carter’s office, the legislation ensures notification of elected officials and local news media to make sure officials can work with the Environmental Protection Agency early on, and area residents are aware of what’s going on. It also expands the amount of input used for future site use.
Carter’s statement notes a major issue with Terry Creek is the federal government and Hercules made a preliminary agreement to the least-costly plan, while the city and county governments passed resolutions directing all the contamination at the site that can be removed needs to be removed.
Terry Creek will be the topic of the day this morning at the College of Coastal Georgia, where the Glynn Environmental Coalition and the EPA are holding an event where EPA staff and the GEC’s technical advisor will endeavor to explain the agency’s risk assessment and toxicity assessment processes and the peer-reviewed toxicity values for toxaphene, the main contaminant at Terry Creek. Those wishing to attend the presentation should be at the Jones Building, Room 102 at 10 a.m. The event is scheduled to last for around two hours.