Carter explains why he backed election lawsuit

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, told those gathered at the convention center on Jekyll Island on Friday for the annual Grits and Issues breakfast that there’s a problem with Georgia’s absentee ballots.
Carter is among more than 100 Republican congressmen who support a Supreme Court challenge of the voting results in Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Carter said all four states had the same problem with their secretaries of state.
In Georgia, Secretary of State George Raffensperger entered into a consent decree with the Democratic Party regarding absentee ballots sent to everyone in the state, he said. That was a decision that should have been made by the General Assembly, not Raffensperger, he said.
“The crux of the problem is sending absentee ballots to everyone in the state,” Carter said.
Carter said his office has been “inundated” with calls about households being sent multiple ballots, including to former owners and occupants.
“Other states also made changes midstream,” Carter said.
The signatures on the absentee ballots need to be compared with those in the state database for driver’s licenses and other legal documents to verify the votes cast.
“I think it would be enough to satisfy me,” he said. “They didn’t go through the correct process.”
Later Friday, the Supreme Court rejected to hear the lawsuit. In its order, the Supreme Court said the state of Texas, who brought the lawsuit to the court, “has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections.”
U.S. Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., was scheduled to speak at the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce’s event, but work got in the way. He had to remain in Washington for a vote on the annual National Defense Authorization Act.
The $740 billion bill, with strong bipartisan support, was advanced by an 82 to 13 vote — enough votes to override a threatened veto by President Donald Trump.
While the senator couldn’t show up, another Perdue — former Georgia governor and current U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue — spoke on his behalf.
Sonny Perdue has been a part of his cousin’s “Win Georgia, Save America” bus tour across the state to support the Jan. 5 runoff against Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff.