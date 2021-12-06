As nine justices of the U.S. Supreme Court mull over Mississippi’s restrictive abortion law, Coastal Georgia’s pro-life representative in the U.S. House is reaffirming his position on one of the nation’s most contentious issues.
“I will always defend the rights of the unborn,” Carter said in a statement released last week following oral arguments in the high court.
The justices heard arguments for and against the Mississippi law which bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Pro-choice supporters contend a ruling on the side of the Southern state could open the door to even more restrictive laws and weaken the court’s 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision.
It’s apparent which side Carter, in the first year of his fourth two-year term, is cheering for.
“Life is a fundamental and (an) indispensable right gifted to every single human being, not from the government but from God,” Carter said. “As Democrats ignore the science, I will continue to fight until all may experience the right to life that only our creator gives (and) our Constitution guarantees.”
In a public statement released Sunday, Carter, a pharmacist by profession, said: “My faith guides me in my conviction, but my background as a medical professional guides me to understand the science that life does, without a shadow of a doubt, begin at conception.”
Carter feels so strongly about the issue that he filed a friend of the court brief on the side of Mississippi. He was among 184 House members and 44 senators to do so.
The brief noted that public polling in 2016, 2018 and 2020 showed that “two-thirds or more support limiting abortion after 12 weeks’ gestation.”
It goes on to say that “Mississippi’s case provides the court a chance to release its vise grip on abortion politics, as Congressand the states have shown that they are ready andable to address the issue in ways that reflect Americans’ varying viewpoints and are grounded in the science of fetal development and maternal health.”
Georgia’s two U.S. Senators — Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, both Democrats — continue to support a woman’s right to choose.
Warnock reiterated his stance last week, saying a court ruling favorable to pro-life supporters could be an impediment to access to critical health care. He pointed out that Republicans declaring for his seat in the Senate in the upcoming 2022 election are pro-life, including former University of Georgia football star Herschel Walker and state Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black.
Warnock said it is an issue that should be decided by the individual, not politicians.
Ossoff vowed in his 2020 campaign for the Senate that he will confirm only judges pledged to uphold Roe v. Wade.
A decision on the Mississippi law is expected toward the end of the court’s term in early July if not late June.