Carter discusses 2020 politics with government students

Students in Steve Jobe’s government class at Frederica Academy have closely followed the twists and turns of the 2020 presidential election’s final months through classroom discussions of news events and academic research this semester.
The workings of government and the electoral process were brought to life for students in a new way Wednesday when U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, visited the class.
Carter shared his perspective on a number of relevant topics, including this year’s voting process, the electoral college, the recent presidential debate and social media’s role in inflaming polarized political views. He also discussed his day-to-day role as a congressional representative for the Georgia district.
“The 1st Congressional District consists of about 17 counties — 15 full counties and two partial counties,” Carter explained, standing before a group of masked students who sat under one of two large tents set up for outdoor classes and activities. “It starts up in Effingham County — it starts up at the South Carolina state line — and goes all the way down the coast to the Florida state line.”
Carter soon turned the floor over to the students and encouraged them to ask questions. The first question sought his opinion on mail-in absentee ballots.
“There’s a big difference,” Carter said. “I’ve voted absentee many times. With my schedule, there are often times that I’m not going to be here, so I need to try vote by absentee. Absentee ballots are great, and they’re utilized and they should be. Mail-in ballots are OK. Now, the concern I’ve got with mail-in ballots this year is that we’ve got seven new states who are doing it for the first time. That concerns me.”
Another student asked Carter about the most recent presidential debate, hosted Sept. 29 between President Donald Trump, the Republican candidate, and former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee.
“It’s unfortunate that it kind of got out of hand,” Carter said. “A debate is not supposed to be people interrupting other people, and we want to hear what they have to say. We want to be respectful. … We need to hear what they have to say. We need to make educated decisions.”
These are discussions the students have also had among themselves in class, Jobe said.
“We’ve been talking about the election,” he told Carter. “We’ve been talking about different topics. I started the year...with the Constitution … And right now we’re getting into political ideology and public opinion.”
There’s no shortage of political topics to discuss, Jobe added.
“Taking a government class during a presidential year is the best thing,” he said.
Benjamin Carroll, a senior in the government class, was among a group of students who escorted Carter to Jobe’s classroom, which is packed with political paraphernalia covering decades of American history. Carroll said afterward that he enjoyed hearing firsthand from someone who works in Washington, D.C.
“It was cool being able to understand what it’s actually like to be in that position as well as how he tries to take his own district’s needs into account and his personal background, what affects his policy-making and what he wants to put in place,” Carroll said.
His classmate, Ty Pappalardo, also a senior, described this year’s government class as “hectic, but it’s fun.”
There’s rarely a dull day, Carroll added.
“It’s been a whirl,” he said. “It’s been interesting to learn about government overall. But it’s a whole different experience during an election, especially because there’s new developments with everything each and every day. There’s always something for us to talk about and new stuff for us to learn about.”