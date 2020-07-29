U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, is defending his decision to add an amendment to a transportation bill he said was designed to save taxpayer dollars.
The amendment prompted opponents of a proposed spaceport in Camden County to question his motivation for the legislation. Carter said claims he was trying to circumvent the environmental review process for a proposed spaceport in Camden County are “factually incorrect.”
“The amendment would not have weakened environmental review requirements or allowed any spaceport to bypass any rules or regulations,” Carter said. “It fact, it would require the FAA to more strictly and comprehensively follow the law.”
Opponents of the spaceport are concerned that launches could endanger residents and property on Cumberland Island National Seashore and Little Cumberland Island.
Claims the amendment would only consider a rocket with a single trajectory in a narrow path over Cumberland Island are also incorrect, he said.
“The amendment would require reviews of equal or lesser launch vehicles and any similar trajectories that could pose an environmental or safety impact,” he said. “It also requires a more detailed focus on launch locations and vehicles for a specific spaceport location.”
Carter said government red tape and bureaucracy should not be allowed to hold up important infrastructure problems.
“President Trump agrees, which is why he traveled to Atlanta last week to announce new rules to streamline the NEPA review process without compromising environmental protections,” he said. “These reviews are often dragged out for years or decades, costing taxpayers millions without any additional benefit to the environmental reviews.”
The amendment would have addressed the problem, he said.
“In the spaceport’s case, the FAA needs to follow the law and to stop wasting taxpayer dollars,” he said. “That is what the amendment would have worked to make happen.”