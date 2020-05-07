U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, is defending his decision to purchase a 471-acre tract in Camden County less than 10 miles from the site of a proposed spaceport.
The undeveloped land was purchased in May 2018 for just over $2 million.
Carter said he bought the property for use by his family and it had nothing to do with his support for the spaceport. It was “absolutely not” a conflict of interest to buy land near the site, he said.
“The decision was rather simple,” he said. “I’m a guy from South Georgia who wanted land for my family to hunt and fish on, and I found this property on the internet. My wife, my sons and their families, and friends use it all the time for just that.”
Carter said he has been an advocate of the spaceport from the beginning and wrote his first letter in 2015 to the Federal Aviation Administration to express support for the project.
“Absolutely nothing has changed and my support has been consistent,” he said.
His district includes the Georgia coast, including all of Camden County.
“As the proud representative of Camden County, it’s my job to advocate for economic growth and opportunity and job creation,” he said. “That is why I’ve been a proponent of the spaceport since day one and I will continue to be a supporter of any project that will create jobs for the residents of the First District.”
Steve Weinkle, a longtime opponent of the proposed spaceport, lives across the road from Carter’s property in Camden County. He doesn’t buy Carter’s explanation for acquiring the acreage, almost half of it marshland.
“Spaceport promoters created a speculative market for Camden County real estate by insisting that spaceport development would create hundreds to thousands of high-paying jobs on the Georgia Coast,” Weinkle said. “The real estate market at the time of Carter’s purchase anticipated Harrietts Bluff properties would benefit from its proximity to the proposed spaceport. Carter’s property was among the last remaining large, waterfront, potential development sites on Harriett’s Bluff.”
Weinkle said the millions spent so far to develop a spaceport will not attract the high-tech jobs supporters believe will come to Camden County.
“Large numbers of potential jobs have been referenced by Spaceport Camden promoters despite evidence that non-NASA spaceports do not produce a significant number of jobs and that spaceport subsidies and government financing are perpetually required,” he said.
At any rate, Carter said he reported the purchase to the House Ethics Committee and was told he didn’t have to report it on his annual financial disclosure report. He said he was told if he planned to leave the property as is, which is his intention, he didn’t have to report it.
“This land is not a reportable asset and its purchase is not a reportable transaction,” he said. “Our office values transparency so we went as far as contacting the House Ethics Committee. We are just following the rules.”