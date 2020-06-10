U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, defeated his two Republican challengers in the primary race Tuesday.
Carter, the incumbent, has served three terms as the District 1 representative in the U.S. House. He faced Danny Merritt and Ken Yasger at the polls Tuesday.
As of press time, Carter received 4,637 votes in Glynn County, or 73 percent of the 6,350 votes cast in the race during early and in-person voting.
Absentee ballots were still being counted in Glynn County at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Glynn County Board of Elections reported receiving a record-setting nearly 9,000 absentee ballots.
More than 8,000 people cast their votes in-person during the 16 days of early voting and on primary election day.
Merritt received 25 percent of votes in Glynn County, and Yasger was left with 1.6 percent.
The Associated Press called the race at about 9 p.m., naming Carter the winner.
Carter, a pharmacist from Pooler, told The News on Tuesday night that his priorities right now include getting the economy up and running again as quickly as possible, in light of the challenges created by COVID-19.
He also plans to prioritize supporting the re-election efforts of President Donald Trump and reclaiming the U.S. House majority for Republicans this November.
Within his district, which includes all or part of 17 counties from Savannah to St. Mary’s and Valdosta, Carter said he plans to focus on the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project, economic development and expanded employment opportunities for his district’s citizens.
He said he was humbled and appreciative for the victory Tuesday night.
“I take it as a vote of confidence,” he said.
In the Democratic race for the District 1 seat in the U.S. House, candidate Lisa Ring received the most Glynn County votes as of press time, with 45 percent of the 3,061 votes cast in the race during early and in-person voting.
Democratic candidate Joyce Marie Griggs came in a close second with 41.6 percent of the votes in Glynn County, and Barbara Seidman trailed behind with 13.5 percent of Glynn County votes.
Across the district’s 17 counties, Ring had pulled ahead as of press time with about 47 percent of the votes, with more that half counties/precincts reporting.
The winner of that race will face Carter this November.