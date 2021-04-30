U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, says President Joe Biden’s address to Congress Wednesday amounted to nothing more than “empty words.”
Turning the tables on the COVID-19 pandemic with a successful vaccination campaign in his first 100 days in office was one of numerous accomplishments cited by Biden. He also outlined his agenda, which includes offering an education program for all 3- and 4-year-olds, beginning a child’s education at the age of 3 and the first two years at community colleges free. He also pledged to put federal assets behind finding a cure for cancer.
Carter, who supported President Donald Trump, is uninspired by Biden’s first three months in the White House.
“It is very clear now that his promise was a lie,” Carter said. “Instead of unity, Americans got a crisis at our southern border, an assault on energy jobs and our energy independence, a Democratic wish-list masked as COVID relief, a refusal to follow science and open schools, the threat of tax increases and a president ruling by executive order. “
Carter said the nation needs true leadership as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. He doesn’t see that happening under the current administration.
“Instead of working in a bipartisan fashion to deliver for the American people, Joe Biden and Democrats are focused on their radical liberal agenda, and they want to fund this radical agenda with the tax dollars of hard working Americans,” Carter said. “The foundation of our nation is under attack, but I will continue to work every day to deliver the results the American people need. I urge Joe Biden and Democrats to join us.”
Carter and seven other Republicans in Georgia’s delegation to Congress signed a letter to Biden prior to the president’s visit to the Peach State on Thursday lambasting him for how he labeled the Election Integrity Act. Passed this year by the Georgia General Assembly, the law is an attempt to prevent cheating in elections.
“Your statements that this law is akin to Jim Crow-era policies are dangerous and abhorrent,” Carter and other delegates wrote. “The Washington Post recently fact-checked your statements and gave them ‘four Pinocchio’s’ in a sign that they are woefully inappropriate. When you visit Georgia...you should utilize this opportunity to retract that statement and set the record straight.”
Criticism of the election law by Biden and other Democrats led to a decision by the commissioner of Major League Baseball to move the league’s All-Star Game out of Atlanta and play it in Denver. The move will cost the Georgia capital’s travel and hospitality industry $100 million in lost revenue, it has been estimated.
Biden reiterated Wednesday his interest in Congress passing a federal election law to supersede state laws.
“Your constant statements about getting the economy back on track and creating opportunities run contrary to your actions on this issue,” the delegation wrote.
Others signing the letter were Reps. Drew Ferguson, R-3; Austin Scott, R-8; Andrew Clyde, R-9; Jody Hice, R-10; Barry Loudermilk, R-11; Rick Allen, R-12;, and Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-14.
Not everyone in Georgia’s delegation was disappointed with Biden’s address. Newly elected Sen. Raphael Warnock said plans announced by the president are what America needs.
“From passing substantive policing reform to securing eligible Americans’ right to vote, and making needed federal investments in clean energy jobs, universal pre-K, affordable health care and child care, sustainable infrastructure and more, I’m very encouraged by how President Biden and Vice President Harris are working with Congress to deliver bold solutions that will help families, workers, veterans, and communities prosper in the 21st century,” Warnock said. “And as we look ahead to the next 100 days and beyond, I can’t wait to continue our work together to lead Georgia — and our nation — into a more peaceful and thriving future.”
Warnock, who defeated Republican Kelly Loeffler to serve the two years remaining in the term of retired Sen. Johnny Isakson, could face Coastal Georgia’s representative in Congress next year.
In a statement released Wednesday, Carter said he will run if Herschel Walker, a formidable running back for the University of Georgia before turning pro, opts to stay out of the race.
“Herschel or I will run,” Carter said.