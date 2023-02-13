Coastal Georgia’s delegate in Congress and an Iowa Republican are asking the federal government to allow a drug that counters overdoses to be available over the counter.
U.S. Reps. Buddy Carter, R-1, and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, have co-authored a letter to Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf calling for the FDA to make naloxone available without a prescription.
The fentanyl crisis has killed more than 71,000 people, with tens of thousands of additional lives saved because of naloxone, “which is a proven, effective tool to reduce medical emergencies, drug overdoses, and deaths’ by up to 46 percent,” they said.
“Increasing access to naloxone is a critical component in addressing the fentanyl crisis that is devastating communities and families across this country,” they wrote in the Feb. 8 letter.
“Since President Biden took office, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has seized enough fentanyl to kill over 21.3 times the U.S. population. This is a crisis that is impacting every single one of us and the communities we call home.”
Carter is a pharmacist by profession, and Miller-Meeks is a physician. Both serve on the Energy and Commerce Committee and are members of the GOP Doctor’s Caucus.
“As the fentanyl crisis continues to devastate our country, there is no moral, medical, or safety-related reason for these life-saving overdose reversal agents to remain locked under prescription regulations,” they wrote the FDA director.
Fentanyl is a deadly substance that can be made illegally. It is found in all types of street drugs, not just opioids, health officials and police say.
It’s on the streets in Brunswick and the Golden Isles.
Three people on St. Simons Island overdosed on cocaine laced with fentanyl earlier this month, the Glynn County Police Department reported. The three were treated by emergency medical services before being transported to Southeast Georgia Health System’s hospital in Brunswick.
The Georgia Department of Public Health began reporting a rise in the number of overdoses in the state due to fentanyl being mixed with other drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine, and counterfeit pills, last year.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has reported finding fentanyl in counterfeit Xanax and Adderall.
According to state public health officials, the number of fentanyl-related deaths began rising since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The number increased 106% between May 1, 2020 and April 30, 2021 over the previous year.