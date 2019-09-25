U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, is working to bring together resources for homeless individuals, particularly homeless veterans, in hopes of better addressing the issue in communities Carter represents.
That effort began Monday with an initial roundtable discussion in Glynn County that included representatives from numerous local resources aiming to address homelessness in this area, as well as local government leaders including Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey and Glynn County Commissioner Allen Booker.
Several resources in this area focus specifically on offering support to homeless veterans, including Warrior 22 and the SSGDustin M. Wright Foundation.
“All of us have the same common goal, and that is to end homelessness,” Carter told the meeting participants. “… I always like to say that none of us is as smart as all of us. If we’re duplicating services, or if we’re concentrating and we’ve got an overabundance of one thing and not enough of another thing, then we’re not really doing everything that we can do.”
This first meeting, Carter said, aimed to begin an effort to help the resources become more aware of each other, to share goals and ultimately to better help the local homeless.
Most of the one-hour meeting Monday, held at the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce office, was spent on introductions from the various attendees, who shared their organizations’ missions and plans.
Presidents of three local Rotary Clubs attended the meeting, and Starling Sutton, a member of the Golden Isles Rotary Club, shared plans being pushed forward by the Rotary International District 6920 to create a village of tiny homes for homeless veterans in Brunswick.
The plan is to build the village on donated property between Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. and Amherst, G and H streets. The project will replicate a similar one completed in Savannah.
“We’ll have facilities for families, women, men,” Sutton said.
Other ongoing projects include the construction of a two-bedroom home, made from shipping containers, for a homeless veteran. The project is led by the local affiliate of Rebuilding Together, and students at the Golden Isles College and Career Academy have completed a significant portion of the work.
“We do need resources to finish it up,” said Booker, executive director of the local Rebuilding Together affiliate.
Mental health and other resources for homeless individuals are scarce in this area, said Honey Sparre, director of homeless services for FaithWorks.
“That goes hand in hand with giving them stability,” she said.