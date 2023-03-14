U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, gets criticism when he announces his support for funding to improve the Port of Brunswick when he voted against the Biden administration’s infrastructure bill.
He said the reason for voting against the bill is only 9% of the legislation targeted infrastructure such as roads, bridges, ports and broadband.
“Everything else in that budget, I didn’t like,” he said. “It was a total waste.”
Carter, guest speaker at Monday’s Golden Isles Republican Women’s Club meeting, criticized the Biden administration’s proposed budget, calling it a “scam.”
“It’s nothing more than a socialist budget,” he said.
If approved, Carter said the budget would add $10 trillion in interest alone to the federal debt. He said the budget was a month late, putting Republicans under pressure for a counter proposal. He said the proposed budget is more than 4,000 pages long.
“This fiscal year we will pay more in interest on our debt than we will pay on defense,” he said. “Right now, for every dollar we take in we spend $1.29. We have to get serious about our debt.”
He said the Republican’s commitment to America includes a strong economy. He cited the party’s refusal to support a plan to hire 87,000 new Internal Revenue Service employees. He said the new agents would not have been hired to help people get their tax refunds quicker, drawing chuckles from the audience.
He said the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve should be used for emergencies and should be replaced with American oil. He said House Resolution 1 is designed to lower energy costs.
“We are going to restart American energy,” he said.
Another goal is to ensure all Americans are safe by getting tough on crime and supporting law enforcement.
A future based on freedom includes a parents’ bill of rights ensuring they know what is going on in their children’s schools. He predicted the legislation will be approved by Congress.
He expressed concerns about “the weaponization of government” and wants a government that is accountable. He wants communications about the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic released to learn what the government knows but isn’t telling anyone.
“We’ve got a lot more work to do,” he said.
During a question/answer session at the end of his presentation, Carter said he will continue to be an advocate for a fair tax.
“I’ve been a sponsor for a fair tax the past four years,” he said. “It’s a consumption tax. That way you get to decide what you will pay. It gives the rich the opportunity to pay their fair share.”
Carter reassured the audience that the federal government takeover of two failing banks in California is an “isolated case” and people should not worry about their savings and investments.
“This is not a case of too big to fail,” he said. “Those people should be held accountable.”