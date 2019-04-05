Carter asks feds to remove Georgia from offshore oil and gas plans

The state House of Representatives resolution against energy exploration off the Georgia coast — passed with a 125-36 vote — now has measurable impact. Thursday, U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, sent a letter to Acting Interior Secretary David Bernhardt asking him to remove Georgia from an as-yet unreleased 2019-2024 five-year plan for oil and gas leasing on the Outer Continental Shelf.
“While I will continue to be an ardent supporter of American energy independence, I believe that the will of our state and local communities must be respected in a decision of this magnitude,” Carter wrote. “This is why I want to bring to your attention a resolution that overwhelmingly passed in the Georgia House of Representatives this week opposing offshore energy development off Georgia’s coast. The resolution passed in the legislature this week was preceded by the approval of resolution opposing offshore energy development by several municipalities.
“Elected representatives of Georgia have voted, and I believe that the federal government should respect the people of Georgia to make this critical decision for themselves. That is why I write today to request that Georgia be excluded from offshore energy plans until the concerns of the legislature are addressed.”
The news was welcomed by the state’s environmental advocates.
“Congressman Carter’s action proves that citizen action and civic discourse can make a difference for the future of our coast,” Megan Desrosiers, CEO of One Hundred Miles, said in a statement. “As the federal government prepares to release the new plans for drilling, Congressman Carter’s timing could not be more appropriate and I know the thousands of Georgians who have weighed in on offshore drilling and seismic testing over the years are grateful.”
A resolution against seismic testing and offshore drilling didn’t even receive a vote in the House Natural Resources and Environment Committee last year, and on the penultimate day of this year’s session, state Rep. Alan Powell, R-Hartwell, pulled from the House floor and sent back to the House Rules Committee. The Rules Committee sent the resolution, H.R. 48, back to the floor Tuesday, when the House passed it.
Powell was one of the 11 House members who didn’t cast a vote at all. Of the yes votes, representatives from every coastal district and those that could be called coastal-adjacent went for H.R. 48.
That included state Reps. Bill Werkheiser (R-Glennville, 157), Jon Burns (R-Newington, 159), Jan Tankersley (R-Brooklet, 160), Bill Hitchens (R-Rincon, 161), Carl Wayne Gilliard (D-Garden City, 162), Craig Gordon (D-Savannah, 163), Ron Stephens (R-Savannah, 164), Jesse Petrea (R-Savannah), Jeff Jones (R-St. Simons Island, 167), Al Williams (D-Midway, 168), John Corbett (R-Lake Park, 174), Steven Meeks (R-Screven, 178), Don Hogan (R-St. Simons Island, 179) and Steven Sainz (R-Woodbine, 180).
State Rep. Mickey Stephens, D-Savannah, who is from the 165th District, had an excused absence and didn’t vote.
None of the 36 House members who voted against the resolution are in districts near the coast, but several sit on committees in which they have influence on coastal environmental matters, such as Natural Resources, where the resolution emerged from, and the House Game, Fish and Parks Committee.
House Natural Resources and Environment Committee members who voted against H.R. 48 include state Reps. Sheri Gilligan (R-Cumming, 24), Tom McCall (R-Elberton, 33), Terry England (R-Auburn, 46), Tim Barr (R-Lawrenceville, 103), Vance Smith (R-Pine Mountain, 133) and Sam Watson (R-Moultrie, 172).
Generally the higher district numbers mean more south and east, though there are several in the 150-180 range, like Moultrie, that are west of I-75.
Members of the House Game Fish and Parks Committee who voted against H.R. 48 include McCall, Barr, committee Vice-Chairman Matt Dubnik (R-Gainesville, 24), and state Reps. Steve Tarvin (R-Chickamauga, 2) and David Knight (R-Griffin, 130).