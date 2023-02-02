When Republicans became the dominant party in the U.S. House of Representatives in November’s national elections, members with an “R” following their name tossed their monikers into a hat for leadership posts.
Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, starting in his fifth two-year term of office in January, submitted his name for House Budget Committee chair.
He did not get it. The assignment went to Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas. who began serving in Congress in 2017.
But Carter did not walk away empty-handed. A member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, he was named vice chair of the E&C Communications and Technology Subcommittee.
Carter looks forward to serving with the chair of the subcommittee, Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio.
“I’m thrilled to work alongside Communications & Technology Subcommittee Chair Bob Latta as his vice chair for the 118th Congress,” Carter said. “From improving rural broadband and communications systems to fighting political censorship online and combatting China’s cyber-warfare, this subcommittee will fight for consumers to have dependable and safe access to technology.”
The subcommittee has jurisdiction over electronic communications, both interstate and foreign, including voice, video, audio and data, whether transmitted by wire or wirelessly and however transmitted, Federal agencies falling under it include the Federal Communications Commission, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and the Office of Emergency Communications in the Department of Homeland Security.
“As chair of the Communications and Technology Subcommittee, I’m committed to pursuing policies that benefit our communities and keep the United States at the forefront of innovation,” Latta said.
“I look forward to working with vice chair of the subcommittee, Rep. Buddy Carter, to continue making strides to increase reliable internet access via rural broadband, cracking down on illegal robocalls, reining in Big Tech’s censorship and influence, and unleashing more spectrum for improved consumer connectivity.”