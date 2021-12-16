Some members of the U.S. Congress tend to shy away from the spotlight, but exclude Rep. Buddy Carter from that certainly small, bashful circle of politicians.
When it comes to picking up a national microphone to talk up Georgia’s 1st District, commend an organization or individual, express undying support for an initiative, Carter is second to only one among the 435 voting members of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Having gone to the floor of the House to speak 73 days this year, only U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson-Lee, D-Texas, has stepped up to the microphone more days than Carter.
Carter has spoken on the House floor 70 days this session, elevating him to second place and in a tie with Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Pennsylvania.
That’s how the rankings stood as of Friday.
Not every visit to the House floor is during a live session of Congress.
“That number could include special orders,” said Howard Mortman of C-SPAN, which keeps track of such data on members of Congress. “The number 70 means the number of days that Rep. Carter spoke on the House floor in any capacity — one minute speech or during debate or during special orders or anything else in which he made floor remarks — since the beginning of calendar year 2021.”
For Carter, district pride is a compelling reason to boast of the achievements and accomplishments of individuals and organizations in Georgia’s southeastern counties.
“When you represent such amazing people, from such a wonderful district, it’s hard not to talk about it,” he said. “I am proud to represent GA-01 and want not just Congress but the world to know about our change-makers, accomplishments and innovations.”
Among those he has congratulated on the floor are teachers of Brunswick High School for their work with the Pint Pirates program and the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce for its 5-Star accreditation. Issues he took the microphone to speak favorably of include the Health of Children Act and improvements in mental health for veterans.
“Georgians elected me to speak for them, and that is what I came to Congress to do,” Carter said. “Especially when our party is in the minority, speaking on the floor is a way to elevate our perspective and ensure that, even if our beliefs are not reflected in legislation, they are at least part of the official records so people for generations will remember our fight for freedom.”
Not everyone is impressed with Carter’s record, including Wade Herring, a Savannah lawyer and Democrat who’s working to unseat the Pooler Republican in the 2022 election.
“With Mr. Carter, what we need is a little less talk and a lot more action for the 1st District,” Herring said. “For example, he voted against the Infrastructure Bill which provided immediate relief to the Georgia Ports Authority. He has opposed the ability of Medicare to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies.
“Mr. Carter’s speeches are about his own personal political ambitions, not the families of this district. His vote on January 6th to overturn the election without any facts or law has established that we cannot trust anything he says.”