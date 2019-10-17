Carter adds nearly $170K to fundraising advantage

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter spent almost $110,000 of campaign money in the last three months and still came out significantly ahead of where his campaign left the account balance at the end of the second quarter reporting period.
As he mounts another reelection effort, Carter has more than $1.65 million in the bank, an improvement of more than $169,500 from the end of June. That accounts for money raised and spent between the beginning of July and the end of September this year.
He also made inroads into Glynn County money for the first time in a while, picking up $4,850 from Brunswick and $6,350 from St. Simons Island.
In itemized out-of-state individual contributions, Carter received $60,074.40, including $8,800 from people in Washington, D.C., $5,500 from Virginians, $6,828 from North Carolinians and $4,000 from Texans. He pulled in $175,500 in political action committee money during the quarter, which included the Southern Company Gas PAC ($2,500), the Society of Independent Gasoline Marketers of America PAC ($2,000), Exxon Mobil PAC ($1,500), and $1,000 each from BP Corporation, Chevron Employees PAC and the Petroleum Marketers Association of America.
Koch Industries PAC gave Carter $1,000, as did the NRA Political Victory Fund. U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s leadership PAC — Majority Committee — gave $5,000, U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise’s Eye of the Tiger PAC gave $2,500 and state Rep. John Corbett’s campaign donated $1,000.
Tens of thousands of dollars went to various consulting firms over the reporting period. High Cotton Consulting of D.C. received $24,327.48 for fundraising consulting, the Prosper Group of Indianapolis received $17,107.08 for digital consulting and the Lukens Company of Virginia received $21,281.78 for direct mail. Monroe Marketing, of Savannah, also received $150.
While Carter’s campaign typically spends a fair amount of money on food and drink expenses, this quarter turned out to have a particularly large bill — it includes the Capitol Hill Club of D.C. (five payments, $6,175.65), The Chatham Club of Savannah (one payment, $5,285.89), Federal City Caterers of D.C. (four payments, $4,568.20), Bonefish Grill of SSI (one payment, $2,534.40), Acqua Al 2 of D.C. (one payment, $2,329), Potbelly Sandwich Shop of D.C. (two payments, $1,079.10), Panera of D.C. (one payment, $408.37), Rockwell’s of Farmington, Pa., (two payments, $390.60) and Garibaldi’s of Savannah (one payment, $381.96).
Carter also gave $50,000 to the National Republican Congressional Committee.
His opponent in the Republican primary for the 1st Congressional District nomination, businessman Daniel Merritt of Savannah, raised $6,712.03 during the quarter, closing the period with $8,409.56 on hand. Merritt received $452.67 from out-of-state contributors in Florida and Connecticut, while picking up $250 each in Brunswick and St. Simons.
Lisa Ring, the 2016 Democratic nominee, raised $10,078.10 and closed the reporting period with $19,800.12 on hand. She brought in $312 between Florida and South Carolina, and received $250 from St. Simons.
Most other federal contributions by Glynn County residents during the third quarter came in small amounts to one of two campaign funds controlled by the Trump reelection apparatus, though a number of people did branch out to party committees and out-of-state campaigns.
The Republican National Committee received $1,892.50 from Brunswick, $2,412.25 from St. Simons and $1,000 from Sea Island. U.S. Sen. David Perdue received $10 from Brunswick, $750 from SSI and $13,200 from Sea Island. Perdue Victory, an allied fundraising arm, picked up $8,250 from Sea Island during the quarter.
The NRCC received $172 from Brunswick, $5,000 from SSI and $250 from Sea Island, while its Senate counterpart took in $1,000 from Sea Island. Other candidates receiving money from Glynn County residents included U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-9 ($1,000), Michigan U.S. Senate candidate John James ($2,250), U.S. Sen. Martha McSalley, R-Ariz. ($100) and Montana State Auditor Matt Rosendale (congressional candidate, $10).