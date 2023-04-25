Cars, cars and more cars could be a common refrain among auto processors on Colonel’s Island these days as automakers around the globe recover from the grip of computer chip shortages.

March marked the eighth consecutive month of a higher number of roll-on/roll-off units at Georgia Ports Authority’s deepwater ports. The Port of Brunswick handled 62,100 units of vehicles and heavy equipment. Savannah’s Ocean Terminal received 1,700 units, raising the total number of units to 63,800.

Blessing of the Fleet brings crowd to Darien

Every boat in Darien’s annual Blessing of the Fleet Sunday got a blessing from a clergyman Sunday, but they also got a huge welcome from the crowd on the U.S. 17 bridge, the waterfront and the pleasure boats in the Darien River.

St. Simons scouts earn Eagle rank

Vince Forgione and Liam Middleton jokingly gave fellow Boy Scouts of America Troop 248 member Kyle Lafferty a hard time for earning his Eagle Scout rank so young – at age 14.