Cars, cars and more cars could be a common refrain among auto processors on Colonel’s Island these days as automakers around the globe recover from the grip of computer chip shortages.
March marked the eighth consecutive month of a higher number of roll-on/roll-off units at Georgia Ports Authority’s deepwater ports. The Port of Brunswick handled 62,100 units of vehicles and heavy equipment. Savannah’s Ocean Terminal received 1,700 units, raising the total number of units to 63,800.
The volume reflects a 22 percent increase over the same month last year.
It’s nothing short of outstanding to Griff Lynch, executive director of the state ports authority.
“New customers and increasing trade from our longtime partners have resulted in outstanding growth at the Port of Brunswick,” Lynch said. “Colonel’s Island Terminal is unmatched in the nation in terms of available space, connectivity to major markets, and the ease and efficiency of doing business.”
With the arrival of Nissans on Colonel’s Island in September, more than two dozen automakers now rely on the Port of Brunswick.
From July 1, 2022, to March, with three more months to go in the port authority’s current fiscal year, 540,735 units of vehicles and heavy equipment have crossed GPA’s docks. That’s an increase of 80,443 units or 17.5 percent.
GPA’s new monthly average for Ro/Ro cargo is 60,082 units, 8,938 more units than FY22’s average of 51,144.
“The logjam in microchip availability is starting to break, and manufacturers have increased production to meet pent-up demand,” said GPA Chief Commercial Officer Cliff Pyron. “Asian and European trade lanes account for most of the expansion in Brunswick’s trade, but production in Mexico is a growing factor.”
With manufacturers increasing production capacity in Mexico, Brunswick is positioned well to receive additional short-sea trade, he noted.
Expansion of facilities on Colonel’s Island to boost capacity is already underway. Construction of 350,000 square feet of near-dock warehousing that will serve auto processing has begun. Work on three additional buildings and 85 acres of auto storage on the south side of the island also has started.
A proposed fourth berth for Ro/Ro vessels is in the engineering phase.
The expansion will lift annual capacity in Brunswick from 1.2 million to 1.4 million units of Ro/Ro cargo, according to the state ports authority.
“The hub port model at Colonel’s Island delivers greater efficiency with its four on-site auto processors, room to grow, and unmatched proximity to dealerships in major markets,” said Bruce Kuzma, GPA senior director of Trade Development, for ocean carrier and non-container sales.
Georgia’s deepwater ports and inland barge terminals support more than 561,000 jobs throughout the state annually, and contribute $33 billion in income, $140 billion in revenue and $3.8 billion in state and local taxes to Georgia’s economy, according to the GPA.